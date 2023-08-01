Award Winning International Spoken Word Poet Brings Her Mess To The United Solo Festival With BAGGAGE

This one woman show recounts the story of the playwright's experiences as a touring spoken word artist in the United States and Europe.

Aug. 01, 2023

Award-winning international spoken word poet brings baggage to The United Solo Festival with BAGGAGE.

Written and performed by Melissa Rose, directed by Mia Vance and accompanied by music from Cullen Vance, this one woman show recounts the story of the playwright's experiences as a touring spoken word artist in the United States and Europe while exploring her need to escape through travel and self-destruction.

Through questioning the meaning behind her trauma, and discovering the salvation of creativity, Baggage blends elements of travel memoir, dramatic monologue, and poetry together into a stand alone experience of vulnerability and connection.

This performance is presented by United Solo, the world's largest solo theatre festival as part of its 15th season.

Ticket price: $50---seating is limited. Purchase tickets: Click Here





