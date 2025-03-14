Ato Blankson-Wood and More Will Lead THE SWAMP DWELLERS at Theatre for a New Audience

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theatre for a New Audience will present the Off-Broadway premiere of the 1958 production, The Swamp Dwellers. The cast has now been announced for the show which runs March 30-April 20, 2025.

The cast will include Ato Blankson-Wood as Igwezu, Leon Addison Brown as Makuri, Joshua Echebiri as A Beggar, Jenny Jules as Alu, Jason Maina as Attendant to Kadiye, Chiké Okonkwo as Kadiye, and Olawale Oyenola as A Drummer.

Nobel Prize-winner Wole Soyinka finds stunning universal resonance in a quietly tragic tale steeped in Yoruba myth and lore and set in a rustic hut in the Niger Delta. An ageing couple living on chronically flooded land, awaiting one of their twin sons from the city, is visited by a complacent Yoruba holy man and a blind Muslim beggar who trigger a terrible crisis of faith and trust.

Corrupt religion, family betrayal, environmental disaster, post-colonial exploitation, urban modernity encroaching on rural tradition: the themes of this searing and heartbreaking drama are both timeless and palpably contemporary. Director Awoye Timpo (Obie Award winner, Wedding Band) returns to collaborate with TFANA for another seminal mid-century work.

Comments