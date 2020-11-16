At Home Artists Project Presents PASS THE TURKEY, A Series Of Personal Monologues

The Live stream will be on November 19th at 8:00pm ET.

At Home Artist Project Presents: Pass the Turkey: A Series of Personal Monologues, featuring newly written monologues and dialogues about Thanksgiving and Family. At Home Artists Project is a virtual space for new work. We create compelling live entertainment in order to fill the current cultural vacuum and promote a sense of community in a time of isolation, all while aiming to help support affected artists and philanthropic arts organizations. Since the pandemic has started we have raised almost $3,000 for artists and $1,000 for charities all through pay what you can digital performances and presentations. You can learn more about our past productions here. All money raised for Pass the Turkey: A Series of Personal Monologues through your support will be split amongst all the artists involved and the http://www.jackny.org.

Pass The Turkey is comprised of monologues and dialogues, written and performed by: Kimberly Friedman, Marianne Goodell, Niki Hatzidis, Beth Hawkes, Emma Kowalchuk, Lauren Layfield, Susan Jane McDonald, Hannah Meyer, Mike Poyntz, Adria Rosen, Robert Summers-Berger and Tina Throckmorton. Christian Kaiser will be the MC of the evening. Alex Talbot serves as the Stream Engineer, with Scenic Design by Antonio DiBernardo, Sound Design by William Lowe, Mariah Pepper as Producer, Evan Schild as General Manager, Rebecca Meckler as Production Manager, and Jacquelyn Gutierrez as Director of Marketing.

The Live stream will be on November 19th at 8:00pm ET. You can access the stream through our Website, Facebook page, and Youtube page. All tickets are pay what you can with all the money split amongst the artists and a charity. Any contributions can be made here.

Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You