Artistic Director Daniella Topol Of Rattlestick Theater Announces Her Transition

Rattlestick Theater's Artistic Director, Daniella Topol, will transition out of her role at the iconic West Village mainstay after seven successful years to pursue a career in nursing and health care. During her tenure, Rattlestick has produced works by some of today's most influential playwrights, including Martyna Majok (Ironbound), Diana Oh (mylingerieplay), Dael Orlandersmith (Until the Flood), and Samuel D. Hunter's (Lewiston/Clarkston), among many more.

Their productions have spotlighted the history of their iconic West Village neighborhood mainstays, like the iconic St. Vincent Hospital (Cusi Cram's Novenas for a Lost Hospital); examined the effects of long-term incarceration and posed questions about reintegration for former inmates (Cori Thomas' Lockdown); and given viewers an interactive look at the complex challenges of homelessness (Martin Boross' Addressless).

"Leading Rattlestick has been a terrific honor for me. There is no other theater I would like to run, and I am so proud of the work we have made, the incredible artists that we have produced and developed, our powerful community partnerships, and our passionate commitment to raising funds to renovate the theater and make it fully accessible. And we are about to launch an incredible 2022-2023 season which you will hear more about in the upcoming weeks." - Daniella Topol

Rattlestick is in a period of tremendous growth with a number of commissions and new initiatives underway. The 2022-2023 Season, which will be announced shortly, will include two new sensational world premiere productions (one of which will be directed by Topol), the fourth Global Forms Festival, and a powerful cadre of commissioned artists and fellows who will be sharing their works-in-progress throughout the year.

Simultaneously, substantial funds have already been raised and allocated for capital renovation work which includes an elevator, new ADA-accessible restrooms in the front and back of the theater, and a lowered stage with flexible seating. It is this ambition to preserve and celebrate the theater's history, give artists the freedom and flexibility to make work and create an inviting, comfortable space for artists and audiences alike, that make up

Rattlestick's Artistic Home Campaign (see more here: https://www.rattlestick.org/artistic-home-campaign)

The search for a new Artistic Director is being led by ALJP Consulting, a firm that places artistry and equity at the heart of its practice. Their work aims to create and foster more diverse and inclusive spaces for the likes of artists and administrators. In Spring 2023, Daniella Topol will move on from Rattlestick to pursue the next phase of her career - in nursing and health care. Inspired by her work on Crusi Cram's Novenas for a Lost Hospital and her own volunteer work at the New York Presbyterian's Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, Topol will shift her focus to maternal care, to further support women and their reproductive rights and needs. Topol comments: "I'm very excited to start this new, challenging, and very meaningful chapter. What a critical and essential time this is to support women and their reproductive needs and rights."

Founded in 1994 by David Van Asselt and Gary Bonasorte, Rattlestick Theater produces ambitious plays to inspire empathy and provoke conversation that will lead to positive social change. Rattlestick Playwrights Theater has a deep commitment to producing fierce works, in partnership with community organizations, that challenge and stimulate audiences to confront the complexities of our culture. Notable productions include Arturo Luís Soria's Ni Mi Madre, Mansa Ra's In The Southern Breeze, Jonathan Payne & Martin Boross Addressless, Diana Oh's {mylingerieplay}, Dael Orlandersmith's Until the Flood, Samuel D. Hunter's The Few and Lewiston/Clarkston, Jesse Eisenberg's The Revisionist, Jonathan Tolins' Buyer and Cellar, Adam Rapp's The Hallway Trilogy, and Martyna Majok's Ironbound.

Rattlestick Theater produces mainstage productions; creates artistic development opportunities for artists to hone their craft; and provides opportunities for artists to engage with innovative work through residencies, fellowships, and special performances.