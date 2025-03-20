Ars Nova Reveals Spring 2025 Lineup Featuring Resident Artists

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ars Nova has revealed spring programming from 12 rising artists with their finger on the pulse of New York theater. Dominique Rider, a 2025 Vision Resident Artist, has curated two artists this Spring including Janelle McDermoth (April 17), who will present an evening of comedic storytelling and original music with Gemini Behavior. Performance artist Kyra Sims (May 7), a beloved French horn player on Broadway (Illinoise) and off, delivers Basking in Warmth, an Afrofuturist evening of love, belonging, and grief that blends French horn, voice, spoken word, and electronics. Previous Vision Residents are Chris Murphy, Michelle J. “Micha” Rodriguez, Starr Busby, and Raja Feather Kelly, among others. See the full lineup of programming here!

Details on Spring 2025 Events

April 17 at 7pm (doors open at 6:30pm)

GEMINI BEHAVIOR

Janelle McDermoth

Curated by Vision Resident Dominique Rider

If you let the stars tell it, Gemini are quick-witted, known for asking questions and looking for answers. Enter Janelle McDermoth. With comedic storytelling and original music, this generational yapper, award-winning theater maker, unapologetic astrology girlie, and certified Gemini tries to figure out just WTF is going on.

April 18 at 7pm (doors open at 6:30pm)

A NIGHT WITH THEE IMPRESS

IMPRESS

The architect of chic. Less than a god, but more than a queen. Created in a realm where music transcends boundaries and artistry reigns supreme, witness the pillars of a legend being forged. Creation-Love-Sex-Iconicism-Legacy. Impress ignites the night with irresistible melodies, divine pleasures, and awe inspiring freedom with dance-fueled reverie driven by the irresistible pulse of pure pop. Shed your inhibitions and witness the glory that is IMPRESS.

A NIGHT WITH THEE IMPRESS has been developed, in part, via Ars Nova’s Markers Lab residency.

April 23 at 7pm (doors open at 6:30pm)

Where We Meet

Kate Eberstadt, Molly Rose Heller

A musical experiment. A solo experience exploring quantum physics. A refugee camp. Where We Meet challenges the boundaries of reality. Can we use music to reach those we’ve loved and lost?

Where We Meet has been developed, in part, via Ars Nova’s Markers Lab residency. An earlier version was presented as part of ANT Fest 2024.

April 24 at 8pm (pre-show party begins at 6:30pm)

SHOWGASM.

Hosted by Brittany Carney

Showgasm. is Ars Nova’s untamed recurring variety-show-meets party, serving up comedy to burlesque and everything (and anything) in between. Hosted by comedian Brittany Carney, you can expect to meet the who’s-who of the weird and wonderful.

May 7 at 7pm (doors open at 6:30pm)

Basking in Warmth

Kyra Sims

Curated by Vision Resident Dominique Rider

French horn, voice, spoken word, and electronics blend in an Afrofuturist evening of love, belonging, and grief. Basking in Warmth will feature a song cycle of the same name, with text by Marcellus Williams, who was murdered by the State of Missouri in September 2024. Join us in an experimental and collaborative journey wherein an experiential alchemist creates one-of-a-kind, genre-bending work.

May 8 at 7pm (doors open at 6:30pm)

Abel and Cain Present: CAIN AND ABEL

Allisha Edwards, Fernanda Brigneti

Cain and Abel are brothers and bff's until one day a prophecy warns: One of You Will Be Murdered By The Other. The boys set out on a mission to stop the prophecy before it's too late. Will Cain kill Abel? Will Abel kill Cain? There is no way to know! Absolutely no way to EVEN GUESS at what could happen! Learn something for literally once in your life by stepping into our 100-percent-accurate, no-liberties-taken, living diorama about how hate was created.

Abel and Cain Present: CAIN AND ABEL has been developed, in part, via Ars Nova’s Comedy Artist Makers’ Program (CAMP).

May 14 at 7pm (doors open at 6:30pm)

Tiresias Presents Mysteriosa

Tiresias

Featuring some of the most visionary performing artists in New York City, Tiresias Presents Mysteriosa is a fantasia of short new works that promises untold mystery and magic. Step inside, stay for a spell, and unspool the secrets of Mysteriosa.

May 15 at 7pm (doors open at 6:30pm)

The Product

Nicole Adsit, Andrea Cárdenas

Join us as we DisRUpT the mental health industry at the keynote demonstration of the revolutionary new pill made by WeKnow Pharmaceuticals that claims to eradicate anxiety forever. WeKnow you don’t want to miss it.

The Product has been developed, in part, via Ars Nova’s Comedy Artist Makers’ Program (CAMP).

May 16 at 7pm (doors open at 6:30pm)

STITCH

Z Infante, Tyler Catanella

A queer electro-pop concert experience performed by Z Infante and Tyler Leif Catanella (aka Tender Data) that dives into mental health, sexuality and the desire to move and shake. Get grimy and make love in a world yearning for physical connection. Be prepared to laugh, dance and liberate your toes from the confines of stillness. OH, and bring someone to make out with.

May 21 at 7pm (doors open at 6:30pm)

It Ends With Me

Sila Puhl

After a coup d'état cancelled the closing night of her middle school musical, Sila experiences her own version of her family inheritance — living through military takeovers. Through storytelling and original music, Sila is on a mission to right the injustices done to her by fascism and military rule.

It Ends With Me has been developed, in part, via Ars Nova’s Comedy Artist Makers’ Program (CAMP).



