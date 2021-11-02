Amy Bodnar, Amanda Jane Cooper, Ryan Vona & More to Star in Irish Rep's THE STREETS OF NEW YORK

Irish Repertory Theatre announced today casting and additional creative team members for The Streets of New York by Dion Boucicault, featuring adaptation, songs & direction by Charlotte Moore. The Streets of New York will begin previews on December 4, 2021 on the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage, with an opening night scheduled for December 14 and a limited run through January 30, 2022.

The cast will feature Amy Bodnar (Oklahoma!) as Susan Fairweather, Amanda Jane Cooper (Wicked) as Alida Bloodgood, Richard Henry (Kiss My Aztec!) as Dermot Puffy, David Hess (Sunset Boulevard) as Gideon Bloodgood, Ben Jacoby (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) as Mark Livingston, Justin Keyes (How To Succeed...) as Brendan Badger, Daniel J. Maldonado (Newsies) as Patrick Fairweather/Duke Vlad, Polly McKie (A Child's Christmas in Wales) as Dolly Puffy, Jordan Tyson ("The Chair") as Dixie Puffy, Ryan Vona (Once the Musical) as Paul Fairweather, Price Waldman (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder) as Edwards and DeLaney Westfall (Kinky Boots) as Lucy Fairweather.

The Streets of New York is adapted, directed & features original music by Charlotte Moore (Meet Me in St. Louis). Musical Direction is by Mark Hartman (Pageant) with choreography by Barry McNabb (On A Clear Day You Can See Forever). The Streets of New York will feature scenic design by Hugh Landwehr (Beyond the Horizon), costume design by Linda Fisher (The O'Casey Cycle), lighting design by Michael Gottlieb (Autumn Royal), sound design by M. Florian Staab (On Beckett), properties by Deirdre Brennan (The Dead, 1904) and hair & wig design by Robert-Charles Vallance (Jitney). Pamela Brusoski (A Child's Christmas in Wales) serves as Production Stage Manager, with April Kline (Disco Pigs) as Assistant Stage Manager.

From the Director: "In this time of Covid I was sure it would be appropriate to re-write my original Director's Note. But upon re-reading the original so many things are exactly the same, that I have changed my mind. There is still great poverty and hunger, and the heartbreak of lost love never changes. Add to that a world-wide pandemic and a masked society, and Boucicault's 18th century world seems to fit right into our 21st with its darkness and restrictions. But, as always, I love the end of our story. It's filled with hope and the victory of the power of good. One day soon we will surely be headed in that light-filled direction."

Based on Dion Boucicault's play of the same name and with adaptation, songs & direction by Charlotte Moore, The Streets of New York was first staged at Irish Rep in 2002, when it was nominated for two Drama League Awards. The production also ran at the Westport Country Playhouse in 2003.

The performance schedule is as follows: Wednesdays at 3pm & 8pm; Thursdays at 7pm; Fridays at 8pm; Saturdays at 3pm & 8pm; Sundays at 2pm. Exceptions: the performance on Thursday December 9 will be at 7:30pm. The performance on Sunday December 12 will be at 2:30pm. There will be no performances on Wednesday December 15 at 3pm, Friday December 24, Saturday December 25, or Saturday January 1. There will be additional performances on Monday December 20 at 3pm & 8pm, Tuesday December 21 at 7pm, Monday December 27 at 8pm and Tuesday December 28 at 7pm.

Tickets to The Streets of New York begin at $45 and are available now to Irish Rep members at IrishRep.org. Public on sale begins on November 5 at 1pm ET.

As guidelines continue to change, Irish Rep will constantly monitor the rules and regulations put forth by the CDC, the New York State Department of Health, the Federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), and New York City's "Restart NYC" guidance for businesses as well as the new Key to NYC program instituted on August 3. As a result of these requirements, and in order to ensure the safety of all staff and company members, only individuals who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be allowed to enter Irish Repertory Theatre. Unfortunately, this does not include any attendees under the age of 12, and any other individuals who have not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 at that time.

Guests may present proof of vaccination via their CDC Vaccination card (on paper or a photo), the NYC Covid Safe app, Excelsior Pass (those vaccinated in New York State), the Docket App (New Jersey residents), or their NYC Vaccination Record. Additional information on the vaccination requirement and increased safety protocols can be found at irishrep.org/explore/reopening-roadmap.

All guests must wear a properly fitting mask over their nose and mouth at all times in the theatre, even while seated. Masks must not have vents or exhalation valves and gaiters, scarves, and bandanas are not considered acceptable face coverings. Guests ages 18 and older must present a valid government-issued photo ID. Guests under 18 may also show a school photo ID.