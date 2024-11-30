Amos Gill's THE PURSUIT OF HAPPY(ISH) Opens at SoHo Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Amos Gill's The Pursuit of Happy(ish) will open Saturday, November 30th as part of SoHo Playhouse's 2024 International Fringe Encore Comedy Series. The show runs Off-Broadway through December 8.

An Australian immigrant wrestles with the pursuit of happiness, in the divided states of America. An outsider's love story with The American Project.

SoHo Playhouse is located at 15 Vandam Street in New York City. Tickets are $31 - $39. Student tickets are $20 (with valid ID) at the box office on the day of the show on a space availability basis.

Award-winning comedian and international rising star Amos Gill is back with another boundary-pushing hour of hilarious, challenging and sometimes caustic stand-up. Smart, fearless and always bitingly funny, Amos has conquered Australia's comedy scene, challenging audiences to think and taking them to the edge. Nothing is off-limits for Amos. Expertly skewering absolutely everyone, he's gained a legion of fans around the world touring with Jim Jefferies, including a sell-out crowd at New York's iconic Madison Square Garden. https://moretalent.com.au/artists/amos-gill

SoHo Playhouse and stars from global Fringe Festivals are presenting a roundup of the best Fringe comics this season has to offer. Annually, The International Fringe Encore Series provides opportunities to emerging artists who show exceptional talent at each season's Fringe Festivals both artistically and commercially. In recognition of their excellence, SoHo Playhouse offers these special shows an extended run Off-Broadway in New York City. This extended run gives these worthy shows a platform for future productions and success. Many of the previous productions featured in the series have gone on to extensive Off-Broadway runs and international success.

Comments