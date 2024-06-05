Amas Musical Theatre to Present Developmental Readings of SHOW ME ETERNITY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Amas Musical Theatre and the Amas Musical Theatre Lab, will present developmental lab readings of Show Me Eternity, a new musical with music & lyrics by Samantha Caps and book by Annie Dillon at Ripley-Grier Studios - Room 210. There will be three (3) performances: Monday, June 24 @ 6:00pm and Tuesday, June 25 @1:00pm and 5:00pm. Seating is limited.

A new musical about everlasting erasure of queer identity, Show Me Eternity tells the long-hidden love story of Emily Dickinson and Sue Gilbert. With an ethereal folk-pop score and bewitching poetry, the show explores Emily’s legacy and the intimate conflict surrounding the publishing of her work.

“Show Me Eternty was the recipient of the 2023 Eric H. Wienberger Award for Emerging Librettists, administered by Amas Musical Theatre,” says Donna Trinkoff, artistic producer of Amas Musical Theatre. “We are honored and grateful to continue to commemorate Eric’s memory and are looking forward to the futher development of this piece. Emily Dickinson was an extraordinary poet whose work was underappreciated in her lifetime. The story of what happened after she died and who got to tell her story is at the heart of this beautiful piece. With a lush and evocative score, the authors have tried to reftify the true story of Emily Dickinson’s life.”

Directed by Daniella Caggiano, the cast features Mia Angelique, Anne Elizabeth Miele, Ray Elizabeth Wilson, Isabel Gray, Rachael Chau, Chokwe Bennett, Milo Longenecker, and Aliza Ciara. The Music Director is Shane Dittmar. The stage manager is Monica Athenas.

For further information, visit www.amasmusical.org.

