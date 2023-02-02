Amanda Feldman Appointed Managing Director of Classic Stage Company

Amanda Feldman will assume the role of Managing Director of Classic Stage Company beginning February 23, 2023.

"What a joy to welcome Amanda Feldman to CSC," says Producing Artistic Director Jill Rafson. "She has been doing extraordinary work throughout her career, particularly in her recent years with Page 73, an organization I deeply admire. I feel so lucky to have Amanda joining Classic Stage and bringing her great creativity, broad knowledge, and outstanding leadership to our space."

Feldman has served as Managing Director of Page 73 since 2018, where she produced five world premiere Off-Broadway productions and oversaw the finances, human resources, and marketing, as well as playing a key role in strategic planning and organizational advancement. Prior to Page 73, Amanda produced new works Off-Broadway with The Foundry Theatre, En Garde Arts, The Play Company, Abrons Arts Center, and The Playwrights Realm. She founded Neighborhood Productions to support entrepreneurial theater artists in self-producing their own works and, for five years, she was the General Manager of the Lark Play Development Center, working with dozens of playwrights and coordinating readings, workshops, retreats, and international exchanges. From 2011 to 2014, Feldman led The NYC World Theatre Day Coalition, where she created and curated The Around-the-Globe Chain Play. She was the founding Managing Director of CollaborationTown and produced seven of their world premieres. Feldman currently serves on the board of History Matters/Celebrating Women's Plays of the Past. She is a WP Theatre Producer Lab alumna and earned a BA from Tufts University.

"It is truly an honor to join Jill Rafson and the Board of Classic Stage Company," says Feldman. "What I love about CSC is that you fall in love with it twice every time you go -- once upon entering its truly unique and intimate venue on 13th Street, and again when the lights go down and they bring you a brilliantly reimagined classic play. I am especially thrilled by Jill's vision to expand the definition of what constitutes a classic and give voice to plays that will be considered future classics."

Feldman joins Classic Stage Company during its second production of the 2022-2023 season, black odyssey, written by Marcus Gardley (upcoming film adaptation of The Color Purple, The House That Will Not Stand) and directed by Stevie Walker-Webb (Ain't No Mo'). black odyssey will begin previews on Thursday, February 9, with an opening night set for Sunday, February 26, and will run through March 26, 2023.

Single tickets for black odyssey start at $70, and are now on sale at classicstage.org.

Classic Stage Company (CSC) challenges the traditional perception of classic work by exploring and reimagining great stories across the world's repertoire that illuminate our common humanity. As a home for the classics, CSC collaborates with artists to produce work that is inclusive, relevant, and accessible. CSC believes that theater can both reflect and improve society by reaching across cultural divides in order to foster shared empathy and understanding.

In 1967, director Christopher Martin founded CSC Repertory in a 100-seat theater at Rutgers Presbyterian Church on West 73rd Street. Following short stints in small spaces, CSC grew to the point where it needed a permanent home. In 1973, the theater moved to its present premises on 13th Street, an intimate space that was formerly an East Village carriage house.

In the 55 years since, CSC has become a leading Off-Broadway theater that is a home for new and established artists, as well as audiences seeking epic stories intimately told. Productions have been cited by all major Off-Broadway theater awards including the Obie, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League, and the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Body of Work.