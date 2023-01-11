Alice Scovell's THE REWARDS OF BEING FRANK to Premiere Off-Broadway in March

New York Classical Theatre and Cincinnati Shakespeare Company will present the Off-Broadway premiere of the new play The Rewards of Being Frank, written by Alice Scovell (Engraved in Stone, The Spirit of Chatsworth Mansion) and directed by New York Classical's Stephen Burdman. The Rewards of Being Frank, a sequel to Oscar Wilde's classic comedy, The Importance of Being Earnest, will play March 3-26, 2023 at the Mezzanine Theatre at ART/New York Theatres (502 West 53rd Street). Opening night is March 5, 2023.



The Rewards of Being Frank will come to New York following its world premiere production at Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, where it will play January 25-February 18, 2023 at the Otto M. Budig Theater (1195 Elm Street). Opening night is January 27.



The cast for The Rewards of Being Frank features Moboluwaji Ademide Akintilo (New York Classical's The Importance of Being Earnest (Two Ways), Shakespeare's Globe Theatre's A Midsummer Night's Dream) as Frank, James Evans (The McKittrick Hotel's The Woman in Black) as Algernon, Kelly Mengelkoch (Cincinnati Shakespeare Company) as Gwendolyn, Tora Nogami Alexander (The Acting Company's Twelfth Night) as Cecily, Jeremy Dubin (Cincinnati Shakespeare Company) as Ernest, and Christine Pedi (Broadway's Chicago, Talk Radio, Off-Broadway's Forbidden Broadway) as Lady Bracknell.



Oscar Wilde's much-loved The Importance of Being Earnest receives a hilarious sequel in this world premiere. Set seven years after Wilde's play, see what happens to our characters when they meet Frank.



After all, the only thing more Important than being Earnest, is being Frank!



Scenic design is by Samantha Reno (Cincinnati Shakespeare Company), costume design is by Rainy Edwards (Cincinnati Shakespeare Company), lighting design is by Justen N. Locke (Cincinnati Shakespeare Company), and sound design is by Alex Brock (Great River Shakespeare Festival, Utah Shakespeare Festival). Associate Lighting Designer (New York Classical) is Deborah Constantine. Properties Designer is Kara Eble Trusty (Cincinnati Shakespeare Company). Casting Director is Stephanie Klapper. Voice/Speech Coach is Sarah Summerwell. Production Stage Manager is Elizabeth Robinson. Assistant Stage Manager is Madison Lane.



Performances are Tuesday-Sunday at 7:00 PM with matinees of Wednesdays at 2:00 PM. Running time is two hours including intermission. Tickets are available on the New York Classical website. Advanced reservations are $35 per seat. These reservations are refundable-in cash, at the theatre-following each regular performance* (excluding Benefit Opening Night 3/5/23). Reservation fees are waived for Members of New York Classical's Royal Court. All New York Classical programs are free and open to the public. Pending seating availability, FREE admission will be available beginning one hour before curtain, on a first-come, first-served basis.



*Refunds of $35 per seat are available only at the theatre after each performance. Refundable reservation fees may be turned into a tax-deductible donation upon the patron's request.

BIOGRAPHIES

​​Moboluwaji Ademide Akintilo

(Frank). New York Classical Theatre: The Importance of Being Earnest (Two Ways). Other: Our Country's Good (Connecticut Repertory Theatre); The Merchant of Venice (Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey); Beyond The Oak Trees (Crossroads Theatre Company); A Midsummer Night's Dream (Shakespeare's Globe). TV/Film: "Madam Secretary," "Law and Order," "To Us." Member of AEA and SAG-AFTRA. Graduate of Interlochen Arts Academy and BFA graduate of Rutgers University.



(Algernon). New York Classical Theatre debut. New York: The Rat Trap (The Mint Theater Company); The Woman in Black (The McKittrick Hotel); Salty (The Tank). Regional: The Spider's Web (Bristol Valley Theatre); The Woman in Black (American Conservatory Theater). TV: "The Food That Built America," "The Booze, Bets and Sex That Built America." MA from the University of Cambridge and AA from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. jamesevansactor.com.



(Gwendolyn). New York Classical Theatre debut. Regional: A Christmas Carol (Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park); Tiny Beautiful Things, Fortune, Red Velvet, This Random World, The Other Place, Tribes (Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati); Everything That's Beautiful, Brother Wolf, Shenandoah (Human Race Theatre Company); King Lear, The Comedy of Errors, Miss Holmes, Macbeth, The Winter's Tale (recent, Cincinnati Shakespeare Company); Spring Awakening (Tantrum Theatre). TV/Film: "Dark Waters," "Perception," "Old Man and The Gun," "A Kind of Murder," "C.S.A.: The Confederate States of America." 18-year member of Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, and a proud member of Actors' Equity Association.



Tora Nogami Alexander

(Cecily). New York Classical Theatre debut. New York: Twelfth Night (The Acting Company). Regional: The Heart of Robin Hood, Richard II (Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival). Tour: 1984, The Odyssey (Aquila Theatre). TV/Film: "Rise." BA from Fordham University. Thank you to Stephanie Klapper Casting and to my friends, family, and Justin for your continued support! toralexander.com



(Ernest). New York Classical Theatre debut. Regional: King Lear, Pride & Prejudice, Romeo & Juliet, Noises Off, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Much Ado About Nothing, Cyrano de Bergerac, One Man Two Guv'nors, The Importance of Being Earnest, Twelfth Night (selected Cincinnati Shakespeare Company); Fortune, Red Velvet (Ensemble Theatre of Cincinnati); Neverwhere (Know Theatre); A Flea in Her Ear, Escape from Happiness (Milwaukee Rep). TV/Film: "Hauntology," "Miles Ahead," "Strike Team Justice." MFA from Ohio State University, BS from University of Evansville. Dubin is an award-winning teaching artist and proud member of Actor's Equity Association.



(Lady Bracknell). New York Classical Theatre debut. Broadway: Chicago, Talk Radio, Little Me. Off-Broadway: Forbidden Broadway, Spamilton, Newsical, Miss Abigail's Guide..., Project Shaw, The A-Train Plays, Musicals in Mufti: Jerry's Girls, The Mad Show, My Favorite Year (York Theatre). Regional: Last Days of Summer (George St. Playhouse); Breaking Up is Hard to Do (Wick Theatre). TV/Film: "Dr. Death" (Peacock); "The Sopranos" (HBO). Radio: Sirius XM Radio host - "On Broadway" channel and voice impressionist on "The Howard Stern Show."



Alice Scovell

(Playwright) is delighted to have liberated five of Wilde's characters-preserved in amber since 1895-to experience the trials and joys of 1902. Although not a long-time playwright, Scovell has been a lifelong writer. Two of her children's novels-Engraved In Stone and The Spirit of Chatsworth Mansion-have been published, as well as many magazine articles. An ardent theater buff, she was for years the "All Time" Leader of Show-Score reviews. A lawyer by training-but not in practice-the mother of three lives in Manhattan.



Stephen Burdman

(Director/Artistic Director). New York Classical Theatre: Cymbeline, King Lear (2021, 2020 Zoom workshop, 2009); The Importance of Being Earnest (Two Ways), 2019 Best Show TheatreScene.net), Romeo & Juliet, Macbeth (2017, 2008, 2001), The Rivals, The Winter's Tale (2016, 2004), Measure for Measure, As You Like It (2014, 2005), The Seagull, Malvolio's Revenge (workshop), A {15-Min!} Christmas Carol, Twelfth Night (2012, 2002), Playing Moliere, Henry V (New York Times Critic's Pick), The School for Husbands, Much Ado About Nothing (2010, 2003), Hamlet, Misalliance, Love's Labour's Lost, The Comedy of Errors, Mary Stuart, Scapin, The Feigned Courtesans, The Triumph of Love, The Taming of the Shrew, King Ubu, A Midsummer Night's Dream. Producer: A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Taming of the Shrew, The Tempest, The Rover, Richard III, Cymbeline, The Recruiting Officer, All's Well That Ends Well. Selected productions: Cymbeline (NYU), The Tempest, Much Ado About Nothing, As You Like It, Waiting for Godot, Hamlet (Outstanding Production 1994 Season, Los Angeles Times), Three Sisters. MFA from the University of California, Irvine and graduate of the National Theater Institute. Member of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society since 1994. Recipient of 2022 Sidney Berger award from the Shakespeare Theatre Association for outstanding talent and commitment to the works of William Shakespeare. All my love to Adena (my wife) and son, Zeke, who are the guiding stars of my life