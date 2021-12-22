Alex Edelman's JUST FOR US Off-Broadway To Pause Due to COVID-19

It was announced today that award-winning stand-up comedian Alex Edelman's critically acclaimed new show Just For Us will take an unexpected hiatus at the Cherry Lane Theatre (38 Commerce Street) due to the rising cases of COVID-19. Rather than ending its run on January 8th, the show will be dark beginning immediately and resume performances on January 24 for an extended run through February 19, 2022.

"This has been the most enriching, energizing experience of my professional life, and I'd just figured out how to work the radiator in my dressing room," Edelman said. "I've loved the theater, the crew, and the warm reception the show has received - and to have to leave it all behind for a month is a bummer. Clearly, though, this is the right choice, given our current moment. And the radiator will still be there when I get back."

Presented by Mike Birbiglia and directed by Adam Brace, Just For Us began previews at the Cherry Lane Theatre on December 1 and opened on December 8. Originally scheduled to run through December 19, the show was quickly extended through January 8 before the forced pause. All tickets for canceled performances can be refunded at the original point of purchase.

The performance schedule for the January 24 - February 19 run is as follows: Mondays - Fridays at 7 pm, Saturdays at 3 pm and 7 pm. Tickets are now on sale at JustForUsShow.com.