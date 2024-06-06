The Movement Theatre Company Unveils Complete Programming for TAKING UP SPACE Residency

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Movement Theatre Company has revealed complete programming for their TAKING UP SPACE residency at Playwrights Horizons. Events will take place throughout the month of June.

“We at The Movement are thrilled to be doing what we love the most for this residency – uplifting artists of color to develop work that is speaking to them, and boosting joy while centering our community. We hope folks are able to join us for this wide array of programming, artistic development, and fellowship,” said the Producing Artistic Leadership team in a group statement.

The team continued, “As a company that champions marginalized communities, we celebrate having space to be our fullest selves; space to gather, to create, to interrogate, to challenge, to celebrate! Our taking up space means doors open wider, walls become more vibrant and the bar is raised for what it means to be in community.”

Full details for the residency’s events are as follows:

TAMAGO – A Ladder Series In-Process Sharing

By Sam Hamashima

Directed by Ibi Owolabi

Featuring Alex Gibson and Jeffrey Omura

Commissioned with the support of the New York State Council on the Arts

Tuesday June 11 at 5pm

Invitation Only

We hold space for artists to create boldly. Our Ladder Series commissioned artist, Sam Hamishima, will work on their new play TAMAGO, interrogating technology and identity.

Sam Hamashima’s NYSCA Artist Commission Grant new play たまGO or TAMAGO is set in 2050, in a world of fluid identities where plastic surgery is now so advanced that changing “skins” is an easy month-long series of appointments with a surgeon. This new play explores the nuances of race, culture and identity in a futuristic exploration of the phenomenon of “Dolezalification” (referring to Rachel Dolezal), cultural appropriation, and the dangers of whiteness as a cultural “norm.”

COFFEE SHOP

Thursday June 13 and Thursday June 20

11am-5pm

We bring the vibes, you bring the work. Enjoy a laid-back communal environment as we transform the lobby of Playwrights Horizons into a shared workspace. Come by for an hour or all day and enjoy Wi-Fi, air conditioning, community and free coffee and snacks. RSVP required.

Click to RSVP

1MOVE

Open Rehearsal

Friday June 28 at 5pm

We curate unexpected collaborations to uplift a new way of being together. Join us for this iteration of 1MOVE where five multidisciplinary artists are tasked to work together to create a new digital work in just three days responding to the topic of solidarity in an ever divided world. Limited in time, but not imagination, the artists will utilize the space and their expertise in music, stand up comedy, video production and more to create a unique experience that will be shared digitally. Audiences are invited to attend an open rehearsal and sharing from the artists as they conclude their work together.

1MOVE is The Movement’s digital content series born out of a need to swiftly respond to the many human rights and social issues continuously affecting our communities. The series is dedicated to creating a bold, multi-disciplinary space for artists and communities to respond to and engage with the issues affecting their world today.

Participating artists will be announced at a later date.

TICKETS are available now and priced on a sliding scale.

DANCE IT OUT

In partnership with RITUAL OF BREATH

Saturday June 29

2pm-6pm

With a live DJ, performances, food and drinks we’ll DANCE to celebrate and affirm our being! C’mon, let’s party together in jubilation and Pride, uplifting our collective joy as a necessary act of resistance. Featuring DJ Ayanna Heaven and performances by The Incredible Drunkertons and more.

TICKETS are available now and priced on a sliding scale.

