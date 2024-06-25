Additional Performers Set for FEILE BRÓD (PRIDE FEST) 2024 at Irish Rep

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Irish Repertory Theatre has revealed additional performers for Féile Bród (Pride Fest) 2024. Building on the 2023 Summer New Works Festival, which spotlit the work of LGBTQIA+ playwrights, Irish Rep is thrilled to continue celebrating the work of LGBTQIA+ Irish and Irish American artists with Féile Bród (Pride Fest) 2024. The festival will span two evenings, Thursday June 27 and Friday June 28 at 7pm, in the W Scott McLucas Studio Theatre at Irish Repertory Theatre.



Thursday June 27 will consist of an evening of storytelling, music and dance, in collaboration with Nick Eibler of Queer to Tell and Irish dance and drag performer Herúma Hazit. Queer To Tell is a NYC-born national storytelling series that features LGBTQIA+ storytellers and takes place at Queer-owned/affirming spaces across the country. The evening will feature Irish dancers Kaitlyn Sardin and KJ Campbell, alongside storytellers Kait Harrington, Adin Lenahan, Jack Morrill, Miranda Reilly, and Christine Stoddard.



Friday June 28 will consist of the cabaret show There Will Be Rainbows, written and performed by Stefan Fae (Stephen Quinn), accompanied by Matthew Ricketts. There Will Be Rainbows is an intimate cabaret, first performed in the atmospheric surroundings of Dublin’s Fumbally Café, about Stefan Fae’s adventures in New York City. The show features storytelling and the music of Rufus Wainwright, Coco Rosie, LCD sound system, Lou Reed and Cole Porter, alongside original compositions by Stefan Fae.



Tickets to each evening are $25 and are on sale now at irishrep.org.



Féile Bród (Pride Fest) 2024 is underwritten by Tom Cashin and Jay Johnson.

