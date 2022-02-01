Abingdon Theatre Company Announces Casting For QUEENS GIRL IN THE WORLD

Abingdon Theatre Company announces casting for their upcoming Off-Broadway production of Queens Girl in the World. The one woman play, written by Caleen Sinette Jennings, will star Felicia Curry as protagonist, Jacqueline Marie Butler. Curry originated the role in the third installment of the trilogy, Queens Girl: Black in the Green Mountains, at the Everyman Theatre in Baltimore, MD. Queens Girl in the World marks Abingdon's return to the main stage.

Queens Girl in the World will open for a limited run at Theatre 5 in Theatre Row from April 9th to May 1st, 2022. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here:

https://bfany.org/theatre-row/shows/queens-girl-in-the-world/

"I am so eager for the New York audience to experience Ms. Curry's dynamic portrayal of Jacqueline Marie Butler" said Artistic Director, Chad Austin. "Felicia is not only a powerhouse actor, she is a kind and generous soul."

Playwright, Caleen Sinette Jennings shared, "I am honored to have Felicia Curry in the role of Jackie. Her keen intelligence and impeccable vocal and physical skills are surpassed only by her professionalism and warmth. Paige Hernandez and Felicia Curry are a playwright's dream team. Abingdon Theatre, a million thanks for this gift!"

Abingdon's production will mark the New York Premiere of Queens Girl in the World. The piece looks at one young woman's journey of self-discovery at the onset of the Civil Rights-era. It chronicles the misadventures of bright-eyed, brown-skinned Jacqueline Marie Butler, whose sudden transfer from a protective, middle-class upbringing in 1950s Queens to a progressive, predominantly Jewish private school in Greenwich Village. Funny, poignant, and filled with life, all punctuated with the irresistible sounds of Motown.

Opening at Theatre Row on April 10th, 2022, the production is led by director Paige Hernandez who will drive the creative team including Mika Eubanks (costume design), Daisy Long (lighting design), Lisa Renkel (projection design) and Teresa Williams (set design).

Hernandez, who has worked with Felicia Curry previously said, "Felicia has been a tremendous gift in the DC theater community for many years now. It's only fitting that her Abingdon debut is with a piece that will highlight so many of her strengths. You don't want to miss the chance to watch this star rocket launch to the next level".