ASSASSINATION OF J KAISAAR Returns to Theater for the New City

"The Assassination of J.Kaisaar" will return for a second run at Theater for the New City.

It is a re-imagined version of Julius Caesar and Antony and Cleopatra set in a dystopian future but with American lingo - like Tony Soprano meets Mad Max. The theme is that political assassination can have many unintended consequences re: the conspirators Brutus and Cassius thought they were saving the free men (and women) of the Republic but instead put the nails into its coffin because the assassination brought Octavius to the fore who would go on to become the first Roman Emperor (Augustus). So the days of the Republic with free men (and women) deciding their own fates had ended with Caesar's murder with the situation being analogous to the take over by the corporatist state.

Crystal Field submitted 'Recovery' by Anne Lucas and directed by Stephan Morrow about three young women in rehab for the Pulitzer Prize in 2018 which was also done at Theater for the New City.

'Dogmouth' by John Steppling was staged in The Dream Up Festival and made into an independent film. Premiered in 2014 it won seven awards and was the Official Selection of ten independent film festivals and is available on Amazon Prime.

Where: Theater for the New City

155-1St Ave @10St. NYC

Crystal Field, Artistic Director

The Cino Theater

212-254-1109 Box Office

Tickets : $12

Ten performances: Dec 4 - December 15, 2019:

Wed Dec 4 @ 8PM.

Thursday Dec 5 @ 8PM

Friday Dec 6 @ 8PM

Saturday Dec 7 @ 8PM

Sunday Dec 8 @ 3PM

Wed Dec 11@8PM

Thursday Dec 12@ 8PM

Friday Dec 13@ 8PM

Saturday Dec 14 @ 8PM

Sunday Dec 15 @ 3PM





