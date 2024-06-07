ASEXUALITY THE SOLO MUSICAL Comes To Queerly Festival This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Venus in Waves Productions will present Asexuality! The Solo Musical written by Rebecca McGlynn and directed by Heather Dowling.

The production will be presented as part of the 2024 Queerly Festival with FRIGID New York at UNDER St. Marks (94 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10009) with performances on Sat June 22 at 7:30pm & Sun June 23 at 9pm. Tickets ($25) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The performance will run approximately 80 minutes.

What does it mean to be a man in the 21st century? How does toxic masculinity affect those of us assigned male at birth? What's so great about sex, and why won't people shut up about it for two goddamn seconds and just let me play my video games in peace?!

Written and performed by transgender artist Rebecca McGlynn, “Asexuality! The Solo Musical” is an autobiographical musical comedy about Rebecca's pre-transition life.

The story follows Robert, an asexual man navigating a hypersexual world. Through music and comedy, he explores sex, romance, love and loss… and, eventually, HER true gender identity.

The show has been the proud recipient of the Top of the Fringe, Fringe First, and Encore awards at the 2022 Hollywood Fringe Festival, and longlisted for the BBC Writersroom Popcorn Award at the 2023 Edinburgh Fringe Festival. It has also been an official selection for Solofest, the Soaring Solo Stars Series, and the FRIGID New York Queerly Festival.

The cast will feature Rebecca McGlynn, Amanda Lehan-Canto (Smosh), Liesl Jackson, and Lee Pollero.

Rebecca McGlynn (Writer/Performer) (she/they) is a transgender queer writer, actor, songwriter, and filmmaker working in film and TV production in Los Angeles. She premiered her original, award-winning one-woman show “Asexuality! The Solo Musical” in the Hollywood Fringe Festival in 2022. She co-wrote and produced 2016's My Big Fat Blonde Musical, which she has since adapted into a digital series as a creator, writer, composer, cinematographer and editor. Awards include the BBC Writersroom POPCORN AWARD Longlist, Hollywood Fringe Festival's TOP OF THE FRINGE, BEST MUSICAL, BEST WORLD PREMIERE, ENCORE PRODUCERS' AWARD, PICK OF THE FRINGE; LA Music Critic's BEST SOLO SHOW; Night-Tinted Glasses TOP 10 SHOWS OF 2022; OUTDOOR VOICES FESTIVAL Official Selection; JOSHUA TREE SOLO FESTIVAL Desert Salon Official Selection; SOARING SOLO STARS SERIES Official Selection; SOLOFEST Official Selection; iO West's 24hr SKETCH COMPETITION; LA 48hr Film Project's BEST DIRECTOR. Previous stage roles include: Vice Principal Douglas Panch (Spelling Bee), Trevor Graydon (Thoroughly Modern Millie), Caldwell B. Cladwell (Urinetown), Pooh-Bah (The Mikado), Mrs. Gloop (Willy Wonka), Rachel Brown (Inherit the Wind), and God (Spamalot!). Rebecca is also an Emmy-nominated photojournalist, writer and composer of the musical Norton! The Astonishingly True Story of America's Forgotten Emperor, and founder of Denison University's first non-singing a cappella group, Talkapella.

Heather Dowling (Director) (she/her) is a Soaring Solo instructor and an award-winning writer and actress. Her two one-person shows, Unemployed. Finally. and Fertile, have garnered many awards, including two-time ENCORE AWARD WINNER and BEST ACTOR nominee for the Hollywood Fringe Festival, two-time SELECTION for the prestigious and international LA Women's Theatre Festival, as well as SELECTION for Solofest, and United Solo in NYC for OFF BROADWAY performance. Heather is also the co-creator, producer and lead of the comedy series Down The Middle, featuring Tom Bergeron, currently on the festival circuit. Her most recent television appearance was on NBC's This Is Us. Learn more about her at www.HeatherDowling.com

Founded in 2014, Queerly is FRIGID New York's annual celebration of LGBTQA+ artists. Queerly strives for diversity on and off stage, seeking out queer teams and artists of all kinds as well as a wide range of shows and performances. Our goal is to provide a space for queer artists who've rarely or never seen their identities portrayed on stage to be able to represent themselves and tell their stories their way, as well as to provide a space for queer celebration, pride, and strength. Curated by FRIGID New York Co-Artistic Director, Jimmy Lovett.

FRIGID New York's mission is to provide both emerging and established artists the opportunity to create and produce original work of varied content, form, and style, and to amplify their diverse voices. We do this by presenting an array of monthly programming, mainstage productions, an artist residency, and eight annual theater festivals that create an environment of collaboration, resourcefulness, and innovation. Founded in 1998, the aim was and is to form a structure, allowing multiple artists to focus on creating and staging new work and providing affordable rental space to scores of independent artists. Now in our third decade we have produced a massive quantity of stimulating downtown theater.

