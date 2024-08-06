ANOTHER SHOT Starring Dan Butler & More to Have Off-Broadway Run This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Another Shot, a comedy by Spike Manton and Harry Teinowitz will make its New York debut at The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at the Pershing Square Signature Theatre this fall. Performances begin on October 15 and opening night is October 29 and it runs through January 4, 2025. Dan Butler (“Frasier,” “Roseanne”) stars as Harry.

Tickets will be available starting today at anothershotplay.com.

Another Shot was titled When Harry Met Rehab during a 2021 Chicago run, where it received a Joseph Jefferson Award nomination for Best New Work. It is not a production of Signature Theatre.

Another Shot is a humorous and heartfelt ode to recovery and the community that makes it possible. It is based loosely on the real-life experiences of Chicago sports radio personality Harry Teinowitz, whose career and life were put in jeopardy following an arrest for DUI. Co-written by former ESPN personality and playwright Spike Manton (Leaving Iowa), Another Shot tells the outrageous, infuriating, and hilarious story of an alcoholic on the edge of blowing up his life when he finally confronts the inarguable truth of his behavior and how it is affecting his family, his life, and his liver.

The cast is Dan Butler (Harry); Chiké Johnson (Vince); Samantha Mathis (Andrea); Gregg Mozgala (Isaiah); Quentin Nguyễn-duy (George); and Portia (Barb). Jackson Gay directs.

The company is completed by T.J. Mannix (Harry/Vince understudy); Zuleyma Guevara (Barb/Andrea understudy); and Neil Redfield (Isiah/George understudy).

The creative team is Beowulf Boritt (scenic design), Mextly Couzin (lighting design), Daniel Baker (sound design), Stefania Bulbarella (projection design) and Alejo Vietti (costume design).

The stage manager is Avery Trunko and the assistant stage manager is Rodrigo Herrera.

