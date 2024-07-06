ANNIE BROWN'S 5TH GRADE SCIENCE PRESENTATION Returns To SoHo Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This summer, Matt Morse's Annie Brown's 5th Grade Science Presentation, directed by Abby Davis, will return to SoHo Playhouse as a finalist in their 3rd Annual Lighthouse Series on July 14, 15, and 16.

Annie Brown's 5th Grade Science Presentation is a dark comedy exploring class and oppression through the eyes of a 5th grader. Annie Brown runs the show-it's literally the most important presentation of her whole entire life. But when her characters become a little too aware of their place on the food chain, they veer from the script and throw the play off-kilter. The cast features Gabriela Barrett, Katherine Hay, Ashley Riboul, Gerald Aviles, and Jake Regensburg, all reprising their roles from the initial run.

The spring production marked important Off-Broadway debuts for both Morse and Davis. The duo has a robust history of new play development, stemming from workshop productions from their time at University of Kentucky to developmental readings and stagings as a part of New York City's thriving indie theater scene. Morse's writing has been recognized by the Lanford Wilson New American Play Festival, the Kennedy Center National Playwriting Program, the Del Shores Foundation, and queer theaters across the country. Davis has a history of collaboration with community-focused organizations that are redefining theatrical conventions at the national level, including the Neurodivergent Play Series, Fresh Fruit Festival (All Out Arts), and the National Women's Theatre Festival.

The Lighthouse Series is a collective celebration of 15 short plays, monologues, or one-act shows by emerging artists-a first-of-its-kind competition, specifically designed to showcase the best new talent and writers across the New York City area. From the 6 finalists, an overall winner is picked to receive a full production at SoHo Playhouse in 2025. A long standing member of the SoHo and Off-Broadway community, SoHo Playhouse seeks to create and showcase groundbreaking new theater from diverse voices and artists from across the globe.

Updates on Annie Brown's 5th Grade Science Presentation are available on Instagram & TikTok.

Annie Brown's 5th Grade Science Presentation

Written by Matt Morse

Director - Abby Davis*

Fight - Director Willow Funkhouser

Associate Fight Director - Alison Newton*

Additional Creative Team

Mik Berry*

Wren Durstock*

Annie - Gabriela Barrett*

Tiger - Jake Regensburg

Elephant - Ashley Riboul*

Grass - Katherine Hay*

Man - Gerald Aviles*

*Off-Broadway Debut

PERFORMANCES

Sunday, July 14, at 4PM

Monday, July 15, at 7PM

Tuesday, July 16, at 7PM

Performances will take place at SoHo Playhouse (15 Vandam St, New York, NY 10013). Tickets are available here.

Support the Annie Brown team by making a donation here.

Comments