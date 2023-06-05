ANDY, KEITH & JEAN-MICHEL Will Receive Industry Reading This Month

The private reading is at Smash Studios in New York City on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 2 PM.

By: Jun. 05, 2023

Andy, Keith & Jean-Michel, A Musical Fantasy by Peabody Award-winner, Matthew Puckett will receive a private industry reading at Smash Studios in New York City on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 2 PM. An edgy musical exploration into the complex hearts of three legendary figures whose fervent creativity masked a ruthless ambition and an unquenchable passion to become immortal, the reading of Andy, Keith & Jean-Michel, will be directed by Joe Barros (Gigi). The presentation cast will include Christiana Cole (The Devil Wears Prada) as Andy, Matthew McGloin (Primal Instinct) as Keith, Elijah Caldwell (A Strange Loop) as Jean-Michel, and Janice Landry (Dear Edwina) as Madison. 

“The inner lives of artists are completely invisible to us. All we see is the exteriorization of their pain and joy. But what lives within is something so rich and universal,” said Mattew Puckett. “This musical is a fantasy, based on truth, born of a time (the 1980’s) when the superficial was dominant. But the surface is deceiving. It is my hope that, by expressing their lives in song, this show can bring us closer to the incredible work, beauty and inspiration forged by these three iconic artists.”

Andy, Keith & Jean-Michel is an edgy new musical that reimagines the rivalry and friendship between three icons: Andy Warhol, Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat. The musical follows the relationship between these three brilliant artists as they struggle to make meaningful works of art. Andy, Keith & Jean-Michel imagines their world, conversations and experience as in a chamber piece, with a small ensemble of four actors (including fictional gallery owner; Madison Ward). The score is inspired by the sound from the period: mid-1980’s pop.

Matthew Puckett (book, music and lyrics) is an award winning songwriter and film composer based in Los Angeles, California. Originally from New York City, Matthew is an alum of CMU, Berklee College of Music and has a BFA in Theater from NYU. Matthew has worked with bands and artists such as: Rogue Wave, The Mowgli’s, Jillea, Marsha Ambrosius, Jeremy Jordan and Garrison Starr. Matthew won a Peabody Award for his songs and score for the seven-part documentary ABC Series “Hopkins” and was the recipient of an ASCAP Film/TV Award for his song “Skyline,” the theme to the critically acclaimed ABC series “NY Med. Matthew’s new musical Rebel Genius was a finalist for the Jonathan Larson Grant presented by The American Theater Wing. Rebel Genius was produced at UCLA (Directed by Brian Kite) and has been presented at the Lied Center/ASCAP workshop and The Atlantic Theater Company in NYC. Matthew’s unique film scores include: Guidance (Dreamworks / AwesomenessTV), Caught (Anna Camp), Before I Go (Annabella Scoirra), Best Friends Forever (Brea Grant, Selection SLAMDANCE), Dial A Prayer (Brittany Snow, William H. Macy) and Some Boys Don’t Leave (Jesse Eisenberg, Winner TriBeCa Film Fest) and TV scores for “Gravity” (STARZ) and “Still Single” (Showtime). Matthew is the recipient of a New Musical Theater Works commission from IAMA Theater Company in Los Angeles for his musical Songs from the Evergreen. He is currently developing a new musical TV series for WB/Brownstone Entertainment.



