AMT Will Host 4th New Play Reading Series

AMT will present its 4th New Play Reading Series, June 9th. The evening will consist of five exciting new short plays, followed by a talkback with the writers. The event begins at 7pm and will be held at AMT Theater, 354 West 45th Street.

Since it opened its doors in 2022, AMT has been a driving force in the development of new plays. "Barklee", written by Tom Cavanaugh, "Lost and Found", written by Angelica Gorga and "The Descent to Dali" by Jack Feldstein have all had readings at AMT and are scheduled to move on to productions in 2025 and 2026. "Becoming Chavela", a show about the renowned ranchero singer Chavela Vargas, written by Stephanie Troudeau, has been tapped to open in Mexico this June.

AMT believes the future of theater and the future of the world depends on new, creative minds who write stories that entertain, inform, provoke and stir the emotions for generations to come. To get more information on The New Play Readings Series and any other information about AMT go to www.amttheater.org

