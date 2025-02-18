News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

AMT Theater Moves UPSIDE DOWN Opening Night Date

The opening will move from March 7th at 7pm to March 8th at 7pm.

By: Feb. 18, 2025
AMT Theater will be moving its opening night of the new musical Upside Down from March 7th at 7pm to March 8th at 7pm. The move is to accommodate the complex technical needs of the show.

"What we are doing tech wise with Upside Down is more ambitious than any show we've ever done, and we feel we can use another day or so to make sure the actors are totally comfortable with what they're doing," says Artistic Director Tony Sportiello. "The set alone is going to be a marvel. You're going to go from a bar to The White House to an apartment to a television studio all in a flash. But it all depends on timing so we just need a day or so to make sure the timing is perfect."

In just its third year of existence AMT Theater is the West 42nd Street 2024 Winner for Best Venue. Upside Down is its fifth production, following An Unbalanced Mind, On The Right Track, Bettinger's Luggage and David the Musical Upside Down has music and lyrics by Al Tapper, book by Tony Sportiello, directed by Taavon Gamble and music direction by David Wolfson.

The cast includes Bernie Baldassaro, Patrick Brady, Mike Ferlita, Jake Foster, Lauren Gemelli, Kira Sarai Helper, Ashanti J'Aria, Matthew Liu, Kelli Maguire, Stephanie Maloney, Stanley Martin, Gina Milo, Brogan Nelson and Josh Powell. Upside Down will open March 8th and run through April 5th at AMT Theater, 354 West 45th Street. 





