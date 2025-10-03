AMT International Film Festival Returns with André De Shields & More

From Thursday, October 30th, through Sunday, November 2nd, the festival will showcase 80+ features and short films.
This Halloween weekend, the AMT International Film Festival is returning to the award-winning AMT Theater with new titles featuring Tony Award Winner André De Shields, Broadway veteran Lance Roberts, and more.
From Thursday, October 30th, through Sunday, November 2nd, the festival will showcase 80+ features and short films, dedicated to entertaining, educating, and inspiring audiences at the 99-seat theater. Every film block is followed by a 15-minute Q&A, offering access to the filmmakers.
The lineup includes The Entertainer, starring Broadway alums André De Shields and Lance Roberts, A King's Curtain starring Austin Pendleton and Stephen McKinley Henderson, and more. Check out festival highlights below. The full lineup and tickets are available here.
Starring Javier Molina, Keith William Richard,s and Kamron Ali Toosi
SXSW Special Jury Prize & Palm Springs ShortsFest Best US Short. From the rising-star writing/directing duo SAM & DAVID CUTLER-KREUTZ (who had a previous short nominated for the 97th Academy Awards).
Starring Tony Award Winner André De Shields (Hadestown) and Broadway veteran Lance Roberts (The Color Purple & Just In Time).
A New York City-shot narrative exploring the tension between anonymity and opportunity. Contrasting small dreams against a vast city.
Starring Austin Pendleton, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Charles E. Gerber, Veanne Cox, and Allison Dayne
WINNER: L.A. Shorts International. A moving drama about a career woman and her Shakespearean actor father.
Official Selection of the Tribeca Film Festival. A candid story of redemption and recovery.
Highlights the lifelong friendship between David Dennis and actor Jon Cryer.
