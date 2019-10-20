ALTERED MINDS Announces AEA Showcase Cast

The Alternative Theater Company presents ALTERED MINDS, Off-Broadway AEA Showcase, a collection of short plays, from quirky to inspiring, on relevant mental health issues and the stories of those whose lives they touch.

The limited run will take place SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 29TH through SUNDAY DECEMBER 8TH, 2019, in the Sargent theater space at the American Theatre for Actors, 314 West 54th Street, New York, New York.

A diverse professional cast, directed by a team of veteran directors, present the various styles of original plays selected from 900 worldwide submissions.

Plays include:

Phone Friend by Jonathan Josephson

Two lonely strangers connect when a widower keeps dialing his wife's old number and one day someone else picks up.

"If you ever wanted to dial that number, or call me, talk to me, for whatever cosmic reason you might want to - I'm here. It's Traci. Not a roto-dial fuckhead."

Directed by Judy Dodd Phone Friend stars Jillie Simon*(multi-award winning Hungry with Eric Roberts,A Chance)as "Traci" and Paul Thomas Ryan* (Studio 54, Carnegie Hall,various concerts)as "Henry."

Crossroads of the World by Mark Okladek

Directed by Brian Henry. Cast as "Suit" is Jake Lesh* (Othello,Romeo & Juliet, Drilling Co.)and as "Homeless" is Jason Yudoff (GOTHAM, The Second Woman, BAM).

"Where the Fuck are all you Vampires?" In Crossroads of the World it's 3:00am,a Times Square subway station in the 80s and an exhausted young businessman is stuck in a turnstyle with no one in sight but a Homeless Vet with some unusual "friends." What could possibly go wrong?

The other plays are:

Into the Arms by Russ Cusick

An encounter with a mysterious stranger in an engaging view of the afterlife directed by Drucie McDaniel.

My Three O'Clock by Douglas E. Davis

Asession between a formerly suicidal patient and therapist where tables turn, directed by Daniel Capalbo Jr.

Hang-ups by Brett Hursey

A quirky comedy of neurosis and a very odd job, directed by Celine Havard.

A counselor struggles to help an Iraq War veteran when they both have PTSD, directed by Anita Hollander.

It Gets Better by Logann Grayce

A realistic peek into a mental institution with four colorful characters, directed by Jean Tait.

A divorced Jewish couple meets with the Principal of their depressed son's future Middle School for some emotional support,directed by Joel Bernstein.

Dragged by Emily Hageman

A daughter struggles with her mother over substance abuse addiction, directed by Celine Havard.

Rounding out the cast are Scott Barton*, Bonnie Black*, Jun Chen, Michael Sean Cirelli, Ken Coughlin, Russ Cusick*, Nicole Flender*, Mieko Gavia, Kathryn Gerhardt*, Logann Grayce, Lenore Harris*, Janel Koloski, Sharon Lesser*, and Florence Pape.

For Tickets: https://www.artful.ly/store/events/19162

Price: $30.00

Seniors and Students: $20.00 (must show ID at the door)

Mental Health Professionals: $25.00

For more information: Alteredminds.Info

thealternativetheatercompany@gmail.com

*Actors Appearing Courtesy of Actors' Equity Association





