AJ Shivley, Autumn Hurlbert, and Brian Fenkart Lead Reading Of New Play PLANET ALICE

The Dramatist Guild's Friday Night Footlights continues its series of play readings with Planet Alice by Jonathan Grupper on Friday, January 24th, 2020 at 7:30PM. The cast includes AJ Shivley (Bright Star), Autumn Hurlbert (Legally Blonde), Brian Fenkart (Memphis), and Shafer Gootkind of the Actionplay neuro-inclusive program.

Planet Alice is dark, radical dramedy about a boy with autism who claims he can see the future. As his predictions pit his divorced parents against each other, we experience his secret world, and uncover a secret shared. The family discovers that the real question that weighs on humanity is not "are we alone in the universe?" It's "are we alone on Earth?"

Joe Barros (The Evolution of Mann) directs, Sage Lumsden (Love and Yogurt) is the stage manager, and casting is by Eisenberg/Beans Castinga?? (Daryl Eisenberg,CSAa??; Ally Beans, CSA).

The 90-minute presentation will begin at 7:30PM at The Dramatists Guild of America's Mary Rodgers Room (1501 Broadway, at 43rd Street between 7th and 8th Avenue, Suite 710) in New York City. Seating is limited. To reserve a seat, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nyc-friday-night-footlights-tickets-88164497385.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You