A.I. Vs Human Roast Battle is Coming to The Players Theater

The World's FIRST: A.I. vs Human Comedy Roast Battle! A Human Rapper takes on a machine-learning A.I. in a roast battle of...TOMORROW at The Players Theater.

THIS MONTH: A.I. Jesus vs Human Rapper BS. The comedy show where all elements are created by A.I.

-Dancing Robots: A. & I.

-Celebrity Judges! (Chris Griggs Steph Pedro Lee, Small Wonder aka Obi O'Brien)

Hosted by Harmon Leon (99% Invisible, This American Life)

As seen at The Kennedy Center, The Ice House in Los Angeles, Santa Cruz Comedy Festival, Pop Tech, NFT.NYC, and in the NY Times!

