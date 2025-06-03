A.I. Vs Human Roast Battle is Coming to The Players Theater

The event will take place on Thursday, June 26th, 7:00pm.
The World's FIRST: A.I. vs Human Comedy Roast Battle! A Human Rapper takes on a machine-learning A.I. in a roast battle of...TOMORROW at The Players Theater.
THIS MONTH: A.I. Jesus vs Human Rapper BS. The comedy show where all elements are created by A.I.
-Dancing Robots: A. & I.
-Celebrity Judges! (Chris Griggs Steph Pedro Lee, Small Wonder aka Obi O'Brien)
Hosted by Harmon Leon (99% Invisible, This American Life)
As seen at The Kennedy Center, The Ice House in Los Angeles, Santa Cruz Comedy Festival, Pop Tech, NFT.NYC, and in the NY Times!
Best Lighting Design - Live Standings
Vote Now!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
Videos