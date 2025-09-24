ADAM GOPNIK'S NEW YORK to Return to Lincoln Center in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Adam Gopnik’s New York, a theatrical event with best-selling author and legendary New Yorker writer Adam Gopnik will return to New York for a limited engagement. The autobiographical solo show will play October 17-26 at The Clark Studio Theater at Lincoln Center.



In Adam Gopnik’s New York – Gopnik is opening up his city, its mischief and its meanings, spinning tales that shimmer with insight and charm, in an intimate and luxurious evening of entertainment.



Award-winning, best-selling author Adam Gopnik has been a writer for The New Yorker since 1986 – covering fiction, humor, criticism, art, book reviews, personal essays, profiles, and reported pieces from abroad. He has written nine books, ranging from essay collections about Paris and food, to children’s novels, as well as several musicals and theater pieces. Gopnik has won three National Magazine Awards, for essays and for criticism, and the George Polk Award for Magazine Reporting. In 2021 he was made a Chevalier of the Legion d’honneur, and this year was elected to the American Academy of Arts & Letters. He lectures widely, and, in 2011, delivered the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation’s fiftieth-anniversary Massey Lecture.



For the theater, Gopnik wrote the book and lyrics for the musical comedy Our Table, with composer David Shire; the libretto for the oratorio Sentences, with Nico Muhly; and is currently working on several new projects for the stage. Projects in development include: a new musical, Fairy Tale, with Andrew Lippa, developed alongside Nicholas Hytner; a new musical with Marcy Heisler for the Central Park Conservancy; and a new collaboration with Shire that tells the story of Eleanor of Aquitaine, called Troubadour.



General Admission tickets to Adam Gopnik’s New York are $89, and VIP tickets are $109 and include a talkback with Adam following the performance and early access to General Admission seating in the theatre. The performance schedule is Thursday - Sunday at 7:00 pm, with 2pm matinees on Saturday and Sunday.