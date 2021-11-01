A SCINTILLATING SHAW PARTY Announced Featuring Cast Members From MRS. WARREN'S PROFESSION & More
Gingold Theatrical Group will continue the 16th Season with A Scintillating Shaw Party, a companion event to compliment GTG's mainstage production of Shaw's Mrs. Warren's Profession - now playing Off-Broadway at Theatre Row (through November 20th only).
A Scintillating Shaw Party, a free event offering a chance to chat with the experts about all things Shaw, will take place Monday November 15th (at 7pm) at the Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theater at Symphony Space (Broadway at 95th Street).
"To complement our production of Shaw's epic and rarely seen Mrs. Warren's Profession, we will bring you an international team of actors, directors, scholars, and historians to explore the distinctly Shavian issues addressed in this play and how they relate to our lives in the present. Though it's not necessary to have seen our production - we strongly recommend it! Not only as a reference, but for the entertainment value of a play you've probably never seen mounted in New York City," said David Staller.
The audience will engage in discussions about several Shaw-themed issues with this amazing team moderated by GTG Artistic Director David Staller, including cast members from Mrs. Warren's Profession, along with James Armstrong (Shaw scholar, theatre arts professor, author), Stephen Brown-Fried (theatre director and Associate Dean of Academic Affairs of the School of Drama at The New School's College of Performing Arts), Ellen Dolgin (International Shaw Society, professor of theatre history), Adam Feldman (Time Out New York theater editor and critic, President - New York Drama Critics' Circle), Chris Finan (Executive Director of the National Coalition Against Censorship), Sarah Rose Kearns (playwright and actress), Ethan E. Litwin (lawyer at Constantine Canon), Martin Meisel (author of Shaw and the Nineteenth-Century Theatre, critic, professor - Columbia University), Svetlana Mintcheva (National Coalition Against Censorship), and Liam Prendergast (dramaturge and director).
Tickets for this special event are FREE! Reservations and proof of vaccination are required! More information at symphonyspace.org/events/vp-shaw-talk-with-mrs-warren. Symphony Space requires that all staff, artists, and patrons be vaccinated and that everyone (except performers on stage) wear masks while in the building.
GTG returned to live, in-person performance this month with a rare revival of Bernard Shaw's Mrs. Warren's Profession starring Robert Cuccioli, David Lee Huynh, Alvin Keith, Nicole King, Raphael Nash Thompson, and TonyÂ® Award winner Karen Ziemba as Mrs. Warren. Directed by David Staller, this limited Off-Broadway engagement at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street, between 9th and 10th Avenues) will continue through November 20th only. The performance will run 100 minutes, without an intermission.
Inspired by the artistry and activism of George Bernard Shaw, the Gingold Theatrical Group creates theatre and theatre-related programs that promote Shaw's humanitarian ideals including universal human rights, the freedom of thought and speech, and the equality of all living beings. Programs include full Off-Broadway productions as part of the Shaw New York annual festival, the Project Shaw monthly reading series, outreach and education programs, as well as the cultivation of new plays through GTG's Speakers' Corner writers' group. All of GTG's programming is designed to inspire lively discussion and peaceful activism with issues related to human rights, the freedom of speech, and individual liberty. This was the purpose behind all of Shaw's work and why GTG chose him as the guide toward helping create a more tolerant and inclusive world through the exploration of the Arts.
Founded in 2006 by David Staller, GTG has carved a permanent niche for the work of George Bernard Shaw within the social and cultural life of New York City, and, through the Project Shaw reading series made history in 2009 as the first company ever to present performances of every one of Shaw's 65 plays (including full-length works, one-acts and sketches). GTG brings together performers, critics, students, academics and the general public with the opportunity to explore and perform theatrical work inspired by the humanitarian and activist values that Shaw championed. Through performances, symposiums, educational programs, new play development, and outreach, GTG encourages all people to rejoice in the possibilities of the future. Gingold Theatrical Group's Project Shaw made history in 2009 as the first company ever to present performances of every one of Shaw's 65 plays (including full-length works, one-acts and sketches). Since 2013, they also present works by writers who share Shaw's activist socio-political views embracing human rights and free speech, including work by Chekhov, Ibsen, Elizabeth Robins, Rachel Crothers, Pinero, Wilde, Barrie, and Harley Granville-Barker.
For more information about A Scintillating Shaw Party, Mrs. Warren's Profession, or any of the programs at Gingold Theatrical Group, call 212/355-7823, email info@gingoldgroup.org, or visit www.gingoldgroup.org online.