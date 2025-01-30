A HOUSE DIVIDED To Have New York Premiere At The NuBox Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A House Divided, a new play by Joshua Crone, directed by Thoeger Hansen and produced by Night Cook Studio will premiere at The NuBox Theater (754 9th Avenue, New York City) from March 20 - 30.

Written by Joshua Crone and directed by Thoeger Hansen, the play delves into the deep political and cultural rifts that are separating families across the United States.

A Story of a Fractured Family: The play centers around the Gebauer family, whose lives are upended by the 2016 election. Jim, a Trump-supporting long-haul trucker from rural Pennsylvania, finds himself increasingly at odds with his progressive wife Rosalie, a Philadelphia grade-school teacher. Their differing political views create a strain on their relationship, ultimately leading to separation.

Five years and a pandemic later, the Gebauers reunite for Thanksgiving dinner. However, the political climate has only become more polarized, and the family must confront the issues that continue to divide them. Will they be able to bridge the gap and find common ground, or will their fractured relationship lead to permanent separation?

About the Artists and the Company

Night Cook Studio is an art lab based in New York City. We set out to meet the public's appetite for compelling storytelling and satisfy their thirst for critical perspectives that link the present with the past and with the future. We provide a true farm-to-table experience by harvesting seasonal ingredients from the fertile grounds of our contributing artists, and crafting them into flavorful, nourishing plates of food for thought and for the soul. Above all, our mission is to create high quality entertainment that stimulates and inspires, and to pay homage to the visionaries who came before us. Night Cook Studio produced an 80th Anniversary run of Jean-Paul Sartre's No Exit with director Alice Camarota, at The NuBox in the spring of 2024. They revived the production in September that year for Philadelphia Fringe Festival, at Yellow Bicycle Theater in Philly.

Joshua Crone started writing plays as a Marine and spent the next decade working as a carpenter, database designer, fisherman and teacher before choosing a career in Polish and German translation. Along the way, he wrote and directed plays and movies in Krakow, Berlin, London, Los Angeles and New York, earned a Masters in philosophy from the Jagiellonian University and studied directing at the Polish National Film School in Lodz. In 2021 he moved to Philadelphia and converted an abandoned escape room into Yellow Bicycle Theater, where he produced and directed eight plays and hosted many others, including Night Cook Studio's New York production of "No Exit." His first book of collected plays is due out this March. Visit joshuacrone.com for details

Thoeger Hansen was born in Denmark and moved to the U.S. at age three with his American mother. He spent his youth in Oahu, Hawaii, and has called New York City home for most of adulthood. He has worked professionally as an actor since 2004, appearing primarily in indie cinema, cable TV, and off-off-Broadway. More recently, he has added writing and producing credits to his showbiz CV. Prior to his acting career, Thoeger had a front-row seat in the theater of the turn-of-the-century 'dot-com' boom and bust, as the original Director of Operations of Kozmo.com, and the lone employee who lasted the company's entire operational lifespan.

