A CHRISTMAS CAROL At The Merchant's House Returns For The 8th Year, Virtually

This December, one like no other, Summoners Ensemble Theatre's A CHRISTMAS CAROL at the MERCHANT'S HOUSE returns for its 8th holiday season, virtually. Be transported back 150 years from the comfort of your home for this captivating one-hour performance filmed in the landmark Merchant's House dressed for the joyous season with a table-top tree, boughs of holly, and flickering candles.

In the spirit of Mr. Dickens' message of compassion, generosity, and goodwill, we want performances to be accessible to "Every One!" You're all invited, just RSVP. A donation of $30 is suggested for those who can afford to give.

December 1867. Charles Dickens arrives in New York City for a month of sold-out performances of his beloved holiday classic, A Christmas Carol. Gather your friends and family and join Mr. Dickens, in the person of John Kevin Jones, as he tells this timeless Christmas tale -- created from Dickens' own touring script -- in the richly appointed and intact Greek Revival double parlor of the 1832 Merchant's House.

"I have always thought of Christmas time -as a good time;

a kind, forgiving, charitable, pleasant time. ... when men and women seem by

one consent to open their shut-up hearts freely. ... God Bless it!"

Scheduled performances run online December 18 through December 24.

A donation of $30 per viewer is suggested for those who can afford to give.

Each dollar donated will help keep us thriving through the unrelenting COVID crisis and beyond, ensuring that Summoners Ensemble Theatre can continue bringing classic literature to life and the landmark 1832 Merchant's House Museum remains a pillar of education about life in the 19th century in New York.

This year, A CHRISTMAS CAROL at the MERCHANT'S HOUSE, Charles Dickens in New York, 1867, is presented online by Summoners Ensemble Theatre in association with the Merchant's House Museum. Performances were filmed in the landmark 1832 Merchant's House Museum, New York City's only 19th century family home preserved intact, inside and out.

Performances are free, but reservations are required to access this digital event.

Reserve at www.summonersensemble.org and www.merchantshouse.org or by calling 866-811-4111.

