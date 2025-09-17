A BODEGA PRINCESS REMEMBERS LA FIESTA DE LOS REYES MAGOS, 1998 to be Presented Off-Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ensemble Studio Theatre, Lucille Lortel Theatre, and Latinx Playwrights Circle will present the world premiere of A Bodega Princess Remembers La Fiesta de los Reyes Magos, 1998, written and performed by Iraisa Ann Reilly and directed by EST’s Co-Artistic Director Estefanía Fadul. Bodega Princess marks Reilly’s Off-Broadway playwriting debut and runs November 17 – December 14, 2025, with an opening set for Tuesday, November 25, at Ensemble Studio Theatre.

Every January 6th, the Latine community of Egg Harbor City, NJ gathered in the basement cafeteria of St. Nicholas School for a celebration of the Feast of Los Reyes Magos, or Three Kings Day. Writer and performer Iraisa Ann Reilly invites the audience to celebrate and reclaim that date, introducing the audience to her family, her hometown, and her epiphany at the 1998 Feast that changed her life forever. Featuring music, storytelling, and good old 90s nostalgia – a show for everybody's holiday season.

Playwright Iraisa Ann Reilly says, “For audiences that grew up celebrating La Fiesta de Los Reyes Magos (which is celebrated in the Latine community on January 6th), I hope that this play serves as a reminder of the joy the holiday brings. For those who are unfamiliar with Three Kings Day, I hope that it helps to reframe the date. I wrote this play as a love letter to my community and to my family. I am the proud daughter of an immigrant, and granddaughter of immigrants who made a lot of sacrifices so that I could have the privilege of being a writer and actor. It feels fitting that my first Off-Broadway production tells their story, because without them mine would not exist. They preserved through trying circumstances with hope and love. I want audiences to laugh, maybe cry, and know that goodness and generosity still exist. Also the 90s were a great era in music, so I want us to dance.”