92NY to Present Upcoming Family-Friendly Events This Holiday Season

Discover upcoming family-friendly events at 92NY, including theater for young audiences, NUT/CRACKED, and a Chanukah Extravaganzukah. Enjoy a variety of performances and activities for all ages. See full programming below!

DISNEY & Cameron Mackintosh’S MARY POPPINS

Sat, Nov 30, 10:30 am & 4 pm

Sun, Dec 1, 1:30 pm

Sun, Dec 8, 10:30 am & 4 pm

Sat, Dec 14, 10:30 am & 4 pm

Sun, Dec 15, 1:30 pm

Tickets from $35

Discover the supercalifragilisticexpialidocious story of a magical, common-sensical nanny who arrives at one family's home and opens their eyes to a world of adventure right under our noses. There's no better way to introduce your child to the character immortalized by Julie Andrews, including songs that they will remember all their lives.



Original Music and Lyrics by Richard M. Sherman Robert B. Sherman

Book by Julian Fellowes

New Songs and Additional Music and Lyrics by Anthony Drewe George Stiles

Co-Created by Cameron Mackintosh

A Musical based on the stories of P.L. Travers and the Walt Disney Film



Direction & Choreography: Megan Doyle

Associate Choreographer: Chelsey Storteboom

Assistant Choreographers: Nicole Mayes, Melissa Hunt

Run Time: 2 hours with intermission. Suggested for ages 4+.



The fun doesn't have to stop at the theatre. Keep the fun going and continue the experience of Mary Poppins at home or in your classroom! This curriculum guide is designed in connection with 92NY Theater for Young Audiences production of Disney & Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins. These activities can serve as a wonderful introduction to the world of Mary Poppins before seeing the show or be used to continue the experience afterward. Download the guide as a PDF to complete the activities!



MOTHER GOOSE: THE MUSICAL

Sat, Nov 9 and Sun, Nov 10 10:30 am, from $27

Join us as the tales of Humpty Dumpty, Jack and Jill, and more — nursery rhymes and songs passed down from generation to generation — get a distinctly contemporary retelling. A joyful event for the whole family, there's no better way to introduce your child to the magic of stories and songs that they'll carry with them their whole lives.



Adapted by: Megan Doyle & Jeffrey Sanzel

Book: Jeffrey Sanzel

Music & Lyrics: Sharon Kenny

Direction & Choreography: Megan Doyle

Run Time: 45 minutes

FRIENDSGIVING KIDS NIGHT OUT

Ages 5-10

Fri, Nov 22, 6:30-9 pm ET, from $75

Join 92NY Athletics for an evening of fun and friends with plenty of time for unstructured and supervised socialization time! Children have access to our state-of-the-art facility for specialized instruction with professional 92NY coaches! Make your way to the Junior Gym for open playtime, gear up for some friendly competition in our relay races, treat your taste buds to delicious pizza, and make friendship bracelets to bring home to share with friends and family.



We are grateful for your patronage. As a gift, each participant of Friendsgiving Kids Night Out will receive a 50% off discount code that can be applied to our weekly Kids Night Out events from now until December 20. Please note that this discount code does not apply to our Kids Night Out Winter Wonderland event on December 13.

KIDS NIGHT OUT WINTER WONDERLAND!

Ages 5-10

Fri, Dec 13, 6:30-9 pm ET, from $75

Join 92NY Athletics for an evening of fun with plenty of time for unstructured and supervised socialization time! Children have access to our state-of-the-art facility for specialized instruction with professional 92NY coaches! Jump in our bounce houses, play winter themed games, and decorate delicious cookies. Pizza will be served. Please pack a water bottle with your child as frequent hydration is a must.

THE BANG GROUP'S NUT/CRACKED

Sat, Dec 14, 2 pm & 7 pm ET In-Person

Thu, Dec 19, 6:30 pm ET In-Person

Fri, Dec 20, 12 pm ET Online

From $15

Nut/Cracked — The Bang Group's beloved, witty response to The Nutcracker — has enthralled audiences for more than two decades. Nut/Cracked takes its inspiration from all corners of the dance canon, from tap riffs to en pointe ballet, by way of bubble wrap, disco and take-out noodles. In Nut/Cracked, choreographer David Parker finds beauty in the ridiculous waltzing us through many incarnations of Tchaikovsky's score including versions by Duke Ellington and Glenn Miller as well as the familiar orchestral suite. You'll never watch The Nutcracker in quite the same way again! (Dance performance available for viewing online 72 hours from time of broadcast.)



NUT/CRACKED WINTER WONDERLAND PARTY

Step into a world of enchantment with the 92NY Harkness Dance Center's family-friendly post-show party after the performances on Saturday, December 14 at 2 PM and Thursday, December 19 at 6:30 PM! The Milton J. Weill Art Gallery will be transformed into a sparkling winter wonderland, brimming with delightful surprises!



Join us for a whimsical adventure filled with crafts that ignite your imagination and playful props from the show—think rhythmic tap shoes, elegant pointe shoes, silly bubble wrap, and so much more! All ages will revel in the joyful photo booth, spirited cornhole, and twirling dreidel games. Warm your heart with delicious treats from our hot chocolate station and satisfy your sweet cravings at Dylan's Candy Bar. Best of all, every activity is included with your performance ticket! Come celebrate the magic with us!



CHANUKAH EXTRAVAGANZUKAH

Rebecca Schoffer and Live Band, Rachel Arcus-Goldberg, Parparim Dancers



Sun, Dec 15, 2 pm, from $10

NYC families: Get ready for a Chanukah concert and party like never before! We'll kick off the festivities with a rocking interactive family concert, led by Rebecca Schoffer and a live band. Then, we'll party! Our Extravaganzukah continues with a candy bar, coffee cart, face painting, juggling, games, latkes, sufganiot (donuts), and more. Chanukah robots and dancing dreidels will take the stage for act 2 of our performance, featuring renowned Israeli Dance Troupe “Parparim!” Brighten up the winter doldrums and light the way for a Chanukah to remember with the 92NY community!

