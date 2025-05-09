2nd Annual PRISM Festival of New Queer Musicals to Take Place in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The 2nd Annual PRISM Festival of New Queer Musicals is an innovative platform dedicated to celebrating and nurturing emerging Queer theater talent. The festival runs from June 14-28 at two venues, The Brick Theater and The Gym @ Judson.

The Brick Theater in Williamsburg, this unique theatrical event is poised to ignite the stage with fresh perspectives and electrifying premiere performances. Dedicated to amplifying the voices of emerging Queer theater artists, the festival invites audiences to witness the birth of four audacious new musicals. Four creative teams will embark on a paid developmental process spanning a minimum of 29 hours of rehearsal, culminating in two captivating weeks of concert-style performances.

At its essence, the PRISM Festival celebrates the transformative power of Queer artists and the musical theater form. Much like a prism dispersing light into a spectrum of hues, Queer artists imbue the stage with a kaleidoscope of perspectives, creating a mosaic of stories that reflect the richness and depth of human experience. Join us as we initiate a thrilling odyssey of creativity and self-discovery, where Queer voices shine brightly, illuminating the path towards a more inclusive and vibrant artistic landscape.

be Like BONE

Book, Music, & Lyrics & Music Directed by Storm Thomas

Directed by nicHi douglas

Music Supervision by Rose Van Dyne

be Like BONE is a neo-expressionist dissertation on early Black musical theater history. Told through eclectic rhythm, music and poetry, this musical details the lives of almost forgotten figures while pushing the boundaries of what musical theater can be. be Like BONE is a haunting work of gestural dance theater and an abstract look into our past.

See/Unsee

Book, Music, & Lyrics by Lila Blue

Additional Book & Dramaturgy by Ren Dara Santiago

Directed & Developed by Jillian Jetton

Music Directed by Noga Cabo

Lila Blue and their ten-piece band conjure a grief ritual from the work and imagined life of artist Hilma af Klint. Surfacing where Blue's life overlaps with that of the pioneering painter and mystic—in queerness, in love, and in loss—SEE/UNSEE invites you (and any ghosts who might tag along) into a ferocious song cycle séance.

I Saw Them

Book, Music, Lyrics, & Music Directed by Laura Galindo

Directed by Alex Bush

Graham, June, Peter and Reiko know well what it is to be wandering through the kaleidoscopic intensity of queer friendship. Suddenly, they encounter the unknown. Graham reveals they have three days to decide if they're ready to leave this all behind; a prophecy from another world delivered to their Bushwick bedroom window. So, the weight of the universe is invoked and the value of life here on Earth comes into question. The colors, shapes, patterns of this quartet's shared life pours out.

Hong Kong After Midnight: The Disco Disco Musical

Book & Lyrics by Trevor K. Band

Music by Amos Wong

Directed by Dante Green

Music Directed by Yan Li

In 1970s British Hong Kong, Gordon Huthart opened the legendary gay club Disco Disco—at the height of police crackdowns on gay men. Based on firsthand accounts, Hong Kong After Midnight follows Gordon's battle against police, triad gangs, and addiction as he and his community fight for a place to get together and dance in the city they call home. With a rollicking disco score that will send you dancing into tomorrow, Hong Kong After Midnight captures the highs and lows of parties and progress in a colonial city fast approaching its handover to China.

Comments