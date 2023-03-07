Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
2023 FRIGID Fringe Festival Award Winners Announced

Award categories included Audience Choice, Sold-Out Show, Top Grossing, Staff Choice, and more.

Mar. 07, 2023  

On Sunday, March 5th FRIGID New York handed out awards to artists from their 17th Annual FRIGID Fringe Festival, an unjuried festival which gives 100% of box office proceeds back to the participating artists. Award categories included Audience Choice, Sold-Out Show, Top Grossing, Staff Choice, and special awards named for beloved festival staff members who passed away in 2022, Sali Squitieri and Jill Meirsch. FRIGID New York also awarded several artists a space in one of their other festivals with the EstroGenius, Queerly, Little Shakes, and Days of the Dead Awards.

Audience Choice Award - UNDER St. Marks

Death of a Salesman: A New Play, written by Austen Halpern-Graser

 

Audience Choice Award - The Kraine Theater

The Parenthesis, written by Marissa Fleming

 

Hangover Show - The Kraine Theater

Swinging on the Seine, written and performed by D’yan Forest

 

Hangover Show - UNDER St. Marks

How to Be an Ethical Slut, written and performed by Brooke McCarthy

 

Sold-Out Show Award

Death of a Salesman: A New Play, written by Austen Halpern-Graser

How to Be an Ethical Slut, written and performed by Brooke McCarthy

I Am My Own MILF, conceived by Matthew Antoci

 

Top Grossing - The Kraine Theater

The GynoKid, written and performed by Claire Ayoub

 

Top Grossing - UNDER St. Marks

In the Beginning, written and performed by CB Goodman

 

Queerly Award

An invitation to perform in the 2023 Queerly Festival

The Parenthesis, written by Marissa Fleming

 

Little Shakes Award

An invitation to perform in the 2023 Shakespeare Festival

I Am My Own MILF, conceived by Matthew Antoci

 

Days of the Dead Award

An invitation to perform in the 2023 Days of the Dead Festival

@make_us_scream, written by Elisabeth Yancey, Courtney Stennett & Kasey Connolly

 

EstroGenius Award

An invitation to perform in the 2023 EstroGenius Festival

March 17 & 18 at 7pm in The Kraine Theater

The GynoKid, written and performed by Claire Ayoub

 

Sali Squitieri “Spirit of the Fringe” Award

Vitan Pravtchev and Maria Angelova from TEST

 

Jill Meirsch Award

In the Beginning, written and performed by CB Goodman

 

Staff Choice Award

As You Will

 

Best Classical Text Adaption

I Am My Own MILF, conceived by Matthew Antoci

 

Best Solo Comedy

The GynoKid, written and performed by Claire Ayoub

 

Best Solo Drama

Eleanor's Story: An American Girl In Hitler's Germany, written and performed by Ingrid Garner

 

Best Two Hander - UNDER St. Marks

Death of a Salesman: A New Play, performed by Austen Halpern-Graser and Ethan Graham-Horowitz

 

Best Two Hander - The Kraine Theater

The Parenthesis, performed by Claire Mcclain and Marissa Fleming

 

Best Ensemble

As You Will

 

Best Storytelling

Syncope, written and performed by Will Clegg

 

Best Clown

In the Beginning, written and performed by CB Goodman

 

Best Wordplay

A Scar is Born, written and performed by Lorelei Zarifian

 

Best Show in a Boat

Kingfish, written by Lane McLeod Jackson

 

FRIGID New York’s mission is to provide both emerging and established artists the opportunity to create and produce original work of varied content, form, or style, and to amplify their diverse voices. We do this by presenting an array of monthly programming, mainstage productions, an artist residency, and eight annual theater festivals that create an environment of collaboration, resourcefulness, and innovation. Founded in 1998, the aim was and is to form a structure, allowing multiple artists to focus on creating and staging new work and providing affordable rental space to scores of independent artists. Now in our third decade we have produced a massive quantity of stimulating downtown theater. www.frigid.nyc

 

 

 

 

 



