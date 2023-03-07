2023 FRIGID Fringe Festival Award Winners Announced
Award categories included Audience Choice, Sold-Out Show, Top Grossing, Staff Choice, and more.
On Sunday, March 5th FRIGID New York handed out awards to artists from their 17th Annual FRIGID Fringe Festival, an unjuried festival which gives 100% of box office proceeds back to the participating artists. Award categories included Audience Choice, Sold-Out Show, Top Grossing, Staff Choice, and special awards named for beloved festival staff members who passed away in 2022, Sali Squitieri and Jill Meirsch. FRIGID New York also awarded several artists a space in one of their other festivals with the EstroGenius, Queerly, Little Shakes, and Days of the Dead Awards.
Audience Choice Award - UNDER St. Marks
Death of a Salesman: A New Play, written by Austen Halpern-Graser
Audience Choice Award - The Kraine Theater
The Parenthesis, written by Marissa Fleming
Hangover Show - The Kraine Theater
Swinging on the Seine, written and performed by D’yan Forest
Hangover Show - UNDER St. Marks
How to Be an Ethical Slut, written and performed by Brooke McCarthy
Sold-Out Show Award
Death of a Salesman: A New Play, written by Austen Halpern-Graser
How to Be an Ethical Slut, written and performed by Brooke McCarthy
I Am My Own MILF, conceived by Matthew Antoci
Top Grossing - The Kraine Theater
The GynoKid, written and performed by Claire Ayoub
Top Grossing - UNDER St. Marks
In the Beginning, written and performed by CB Goodman
Queerly Award
An invitation to perform in the 2023 Queerly Festival
The Parenthesis, written by Marissa Fleming
Little Shakes Award
An invitation to perform in the 2023 Shakespeare Festival
I Am My Own MILF, conceived by Matthew Antoci
Days of the Dead Award
An invitation to perform in the 2023 Days of the Dead Festival
@make_us_scream, written by Elisabeth Yancey, Courtney Stennett & Kasey Connolly
EstroGenius Award
An invitation to perform in the 2023 EstroGenius Festival
March 17 & 18 at 7pm in The Kraine Theater
The GynoKid, written and performed by Claire Ayoub
Sali Squitieri “Spirit of the Fringe” Award
Vitan Pravtchev and Maria Angelova from TEST
Jill Meirsch Award
In the Beginning, written and performed by CB Goodman
Staff Choice Award
As You Will
Best Classical Text Adaption
I Am My Own MILF, conceived by Matthew Antoci
Best Solo Comedy
The GynoKid, written and performed by Claire Ayoub
Best Solo Drama
Eleanor's Story: An American Girl In Hitler's Germany, written and performed by Ingrid Garner
Best Two Hander - UNDER St. Marks
Death of a Salesman: A New Play, performed by Austen Halpern-Graser and Ethan Graham-Horowitz
Best Two Hander - The Kraine Theater
The Parenthesis, performed by Claire Mcclain and Marissa Fleming
Best Ensemble
As You Will
Best Storytelling
Syncope, written and performed by Will Clegg
Best Clown
In the Beginning, written and performed by CB Goodman
Best Wordplay
A Scar is Born, written and performed by Lorelei Zarifian
Best Show in a Boat
Kingfish, written by Lane McLeod Jackson
FRIGID New York’s mission is to provide both emerging and established artists the opportunity to create and produce original work of varied content, form, or style, and to amplify their diverse voices. We do this by presenting an array of monthly programming, mainstage productions, an artist residency, and eight annual theater festivals that create an environment of collaboration, resourcefulness, and innovation. Founded in 1998, the aim was and is to form a structure, allowing multiple artists to focus on creating and staging new work and providing affordable rental space to scores of independent artists. Now in our third decade we have produced a massive quantity of stimulating downtown theater. www.frigid.nyc