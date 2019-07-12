12 Year Old Composer Joshua Turchin And Garth Kravitz Bridge Generations With The THE PERFECT FIT
The Perfect Fit, a new family musical featuring book, music and lyrics by twelve-year-old musical sensation Joshua Turchin (The Little Mermaid Live-To-Film, Forbidden Broadway Salutes Carol Channing, A Christmas Story National Tour, TrevorLive, The Pill) will be making its world premiere this Summer in a staged developmental production that will run August 11 - 23 as part of the Rave Theater Festival. Directed by Broadway veteran Garth Kravits (Drowsy Chaperone, Gettin' the Band Back Together), The Perfect Fit will run at the Teatro Latea Theater, at the Clemente Soto Velez Cultural Center, 107 Suffolk Street, 2nd Floor.
In addition to Joshua Turchin, the cast of The Perfect Fit features Natalie Venetia Belcon (Rent, Avenue Q, Matilda, Once On This Island Broadway National Tour), Swayam Bhatia (Really Rosie, Succession (HBO), J.R. Bruno (West Side Story, Book of Mormon), Carlos Orlando Carreras (On Your Feet Broadway National Tour), Grace DeAmicis (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Daniel Dunlow (Finian's Rainbow-Irish Repertory Theatre, The Songs of Learner and Lowe), Malcom Durning, Carly Gendell (School of Rock), Areo Keller, Zoe Manarel (Matilda, The Dangerous Book for Boys, An American Girl Story: Friends for Life), Jenny Mollet (The Color Purple), Courtney Faith Mormino, Lily Brooks O'Briant (Matilda, Shark Lake), Avelina Sanchez (Corner of Bitter and Sweet).
The Perfect Fit follows Alexandra, an ambitious teen actor with a powerful voice who grows concerned that she is getting too old to play a child and too young to play an adult. While auditioning for a dynamic musical, Alexandra is sabotaged by a vindictive stage parent who would do anything for her daughter to succeed. Through the love and support of her mom, sister and friends, she learns how to move past the experience. The Perfect Fitspotlights that hard work often includes twists & turn and ups & downs, but rewards in unexpected ways.
The Perfect Fit features choreography by Anna Noble (Carousel, The Flamingo Kid, After Midnight), Stage Management by Richard Druther (Heathers, A Christmas Story National Tour, Radio City Christmas Spectacular), scenic/costume design by Jeremy Bailey-Smith; sound design by Nina Luther and casting by Arnold J. Mungioli, CSA, Mungioli Theatricals, Inc. The Music Director is Steven Cuevas (Once On This Island, Anastasia, Kinky Boots); Music Supervisor is Eric Fotre Leach (Come From Away); Vocal Supervisor is Julia Mendelsohn.
The Perfect Fit is produced by Perfectly Theatrical, LLC, whose team has invested in Hadestown, Be More Chill, The Secret Garden, On The Town, Rock Of Ages UK, Tuck Everlasting, On Your Feet UK, and more.
Joshua Turchin (book, music & lyrics) is a 12-year-old actor, singer, composer, musician, music director, accompanist, and dancer. He plays more than 10 instruments, including piano, drums, guitar and ukulele. Most recently, he performed as Flounder in Disney's The Little Mermaid Live-To-Film at The Hollywood Bowl, and at Trevor LIVE LA as Trevor from Trevor the Musical(Beverly Hilton). Other professional credits include Forbidden Broadway (Young Gerard), two Broadway National Tours of A Christmas Story the Musical (Randy and u/s Ralphie, Swing), Caroline or Change @ Tantrum Theater (Noah), The Pill @ LaMaMa (Young Philip), School of Rock (Broadway Promo Team) and recently worked on the developmental lab of a new Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, Unmasked. He is a regular comedy personality heard throughout the US on iHeartRadio, and his voice has been heard throughout the world on various animated series and commercials including Nick Jr., and several Broadway cast recordings and developmental works, including the upcoming movie-musical, 13 Going On 30. He is the host and creator of The Early Night Show With Joshua Turchin(@theearlynightshow), founder of Broadway Kids Jam, and musical director, accompanist and host of the (YOUNG) Broadway Series at The Green Room 42, and Switched at 54 Below.
Garth Kravits (director) is a Broadway actor, director, filmmaker, singer, songwriter, composer and musician. Garth was last seen on Broadway inGettin' the Band Back Together and the original cast of the Tony Award-winning show The Drowsy Chaperone, and Off-Broadway in Smart Blonde, Old Jews Telling Jokes and The Wild Party. He has guest-starred on the television shows "30 Rock" (NBC), "Divorce" (HBO), "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (AmazonPrime), "Mr. Robot" (USA) and "Happy!" (SyFy). Garth has written and directed dozens of short films and his award-winning film "Hide and Seek" has played in 10 festivals around the globe.
Rave Theater Festival's inaugural year will feature 20 new shows from across the country and internationally. The festival will run August 9-25th at Teatro SEA and Teatro LaTea Theatres at The Clemente Soto Velez Cultural Center (107 Suffolk Street, New York, NY 10002). Spearheaded by Tony Award-winning Broadway Producer, Ken Davenport, the festival aims to provide theatre-makers with an outlet to get their shows up on a New York stage.
Performances of The Perfect Fit are on Sunday 8/11 at 4pm; Monday 8/12 at 6pm; Sunday 8/18 at 1:30pm; Monday 8/19 at 4pm; Friday 8/23 at 7pm.
The running time is approximately 110 minutes with no intermission. The show is recommended for children 4 and older.
Tickets are $25-$35 and can be purchased online at: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35213/production/1012928