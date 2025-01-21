MANON Comes to Den Norske Opera in March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Manon is coming to Den Norske Opera in March. Performances will run 28 March–​9 May. In a world where extravagant riches and abject poverty exist side by side, Manon is caught in between. She falls in love with a penniless student, but rejects him to become a paid mistress.

This haunting story about love and the pursuit of wealth starts in 18th century Paris and ends in the swamps of Louisiana.

Choreographer MacMillan’s classic ballet is now being performed for the third time in Norway – in a colourful production with set design by John-Kristian Alsaker and costumes by Ingrid Nylander, created here in the Oslo Opera House workshop in 2015.

The ballet is based on Abbé Prévost’s novel from 1731 – but critics were disapproving after the premiere with The Royal Ballet in London in 1974. The heroine was immoral and what exactly was it that drove her?

MacMillan believed that poverty was the explanation. “Manon is not so much afraid of being poor as ashamed of being poor,” said the choreographer, who was born into a poor family, but became perhaps the most influential choreographer of his time.

But audiences — and ultimately critics as well – loved Manon and today it has become a permanent part of the repertoire of ballet companies around the world.

The Norwegian National Ballet is now once again dancing the impossible choices and passionate duets of MacMillan’s ballet — in perfect harmony with the Opera Orchestra, which is playing Jules Massenet’s music from the pit.

