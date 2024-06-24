MADE IN OSLO Comes to Den Norske Opera This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A performance that includes both dance about table tennis and the miserable life. This summer, you can see condensed versions of the blockbusters A Dance Tribute to the Art of Football and Made in Oslo at a reduced ticket price.

The Jo Strømgren Kompani is serving a three-course ‘meal’ with three riveting and distinctly different choreographies. Made in Oslo is a new performance with extracts from three works made in Oslo and that illustrate what Norwegian dance has to offer: Salve Regina, A Dance Tribute to Ping Pong and Kvart.

A different take on the miserable life

Life can be wretched. Where and how do we seek out comfort and relief? Salve Regina features an unmistakably Strømgren-style parody of human shortcomings, power games and moral ambivalence.

A humorous look at table tennis

A Dance Tribute to Ping Pong is an independent follow-up to A Dance Tribute to the Art of Football – and is all about – table tennis! An Asian guru leader leads his followers through the minefield of modern life and shows them the way to happiness in the afterlife. Along the way, the audience is treated to both entertaining dance and comic situations.

Award-winning and stunning contemporary dance

Kvart is movement on a square woollen blanket that explores a type of dance not often shown on stage, namely dancers dancing for each other.

See also the Summer Programme with the Jo Strømgren Kompani: A Dance Tribute to the Art of Football

Comments