Die Csárdásfürstin is Now Playing at Den Norske Opera

When the beloved Csárdásfürstin is carried forward into our century, the right to love whoever we choose is at the heart of the performance. She’s from the world of showbiz and he from business. She’s part of the colourful, queer theatrical culture, while he’s from an upper-class family with old money and new clothes.

Sylva and Edwin hit it off all the same. Much to the dismay of his parents, who would prefer that he end up with the rich man’s daughter Stasi. But Sylva is undeterred by prejudice, class difference or ingrained attitudes – including towards her personally as transgender.

Being loved for who you are

Die Csárdásfürstin is one of the world’s most popular operettas and a fascinating story about setting love free.

But it is also about the painful shame of not being accepted for who you are: Who are we when we are not acting? Who are we when we take off our masks? And who are the others behind all the melodrama?

Old flame, modernised production

For years, this blockbuster packed a full house on Youngstorget, with such singers as Vessa Hanssen, Terje Stensvold, Tor Fagerland, Anne Nyborg and Kjersti Ekeberg.

Many were thrilled when Die Csárdásfürstin returned to the Oslo Opera House in 2022 with a whole new look & feel, thanks to Hanne Tømta and her creative team. These include Costume Designer Alva Brosten, who is critically acclaimed for her predilection for glitter, tulle and extravagance. This operetta can now be experienced again in Bjørvika, when a group of exceptionally talented artists are taking the stage, ready to take audiences by storm!

Pensioners, students and mum & baby groups

Perhaps this is the perfect outing or your pensioners’ club? Or do you work irregular hours and would like to experience some culture before your night shift? Or maybe you’re looking for something to do with a friend who prefers to avoid a crowded auditorium?

There are plenty of reasons to experience the classics at the Oslo Opera House in a slightly different way. Short and Sweet: Die Csárdásfürstin is one such possibility.

On 23 of October the performance is open to babies and mum & baby groups: Bring-a-baby.

