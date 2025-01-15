DON QUIXOTE Comes to Den Norske Opera Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Don Quixote is coming to Den Norske Opera next month. See the Norwegian National Ballet dancers shine in Don Quixote â€“ a Spanish-inspired classical ballet that is technically demanding, a bit silly and packed with romance and warmth. Performances will runÂ 7 February - 7 March.

The anti-hero Don Quixote heads out into the world to do good knightly deeds, but soon becomes entangled in the love story of Kitri and Basilio. Rudolf Nurejevâ€™s ballet based on Miguel de Cervantesâ€™ famous novel is bursting with excitement, love, utter nonsense and above all... impressive dance!Â

Don QuixoteÂ is one of the best-known classical ballet performances that is danced by the worldâ€™s greatest companies. The Norwegian National Balletâ€™s version was created by the legendary dancer Rudolf Nureyev based on Marius Petipaâ€™s original from 1869. The choreography inÂ Don QuixoteÂ was Nureyevâ€™s most personal signature as both a dancer and choreographer.Â His version ofÂ Don QuixoteÂ is considered the most intricate and technically demanding one.Â The dance legend continues to challenge new generations of dancers to this very day, just as he challenged himself.Â

