Photo Flash: MACBETH adapted by Core Theatre Ensemble

Zeiders American Dream Theater (The Z) in Town Center under the lead ership of Artistic Director Bart Kuebler and Executive Director Terry Flint, is pleased to present the return of No Holds Bard: Shakespeare Remade.

No Holds Bard : Shakespeare Remade for 2021 is modified from its regular format due to pub lic health concerns. We are taking cues from Shakespeare's own time, when the theaters were often closed due to plague; however, we are able to do things undreamt of in all his philoso phies.

After partnering with Core Theatre Ensemble in the past, The Z is pairing up with the long standing local favorite theater company and producing their new reimagined version of Macbeth. Originally adapted for and performed at the 2014 FIT (18th Edition) Fêtes Internationales du Théâtre held in Quebec,Canada, Core's version of Shakespeare's famous play dazzled in ternational audiences with imagery, movement, and music.

Last year one of the festival's popular events included Bootleg Shakespeare. The concept be hind this event is that all the roles are randomly cast in one of Shakespeare's famous plays. Those cast have to learn their lines, make their own props and costumes and rehearse once before showtime. For 2021, The Z has chosen Much Ado About Nothing. This year's production adds another twist: it's a bootleg movie, green screen included. What unfolds will be a farce of Shakespearean proportions.

The final event for the festival is also a popular event from last year. Shake's Songs. This unique concert pairs local singer-songwriters with Shakespeare lyrics of their choosing. All new musicians and newly selected prose are set to music.

All events offer virtual and in-person screenings, free of charge. Registration is required for virtual and in-person screenings. Suggested donations are appreciated. New COVID-19 policies are in place at The Z including requiring masks while in the building, social distancing markers, limited capacity in the theater allowing only 90 patrons in the theater, sanitation stations set up throughout the theater including frequent disinfecting in high touch areas.

Limited seating is available for in-person screening events now and virtual tickets are available for suggested donation. No Holds Bard: Shakespeare Remade runs February 25-28, 2021 and a full list of in-person and virtual events can be found at https://thez.org/noholdsbard/

New COVID-19 policies can be found at https://thez.org/covid-19-patron-policies/

Zeiders American Dream Theater is located at 4509 Commerce Street, Virginia Beach, VA 23462

Zeiders American Dream Theater is funded in part by the citizens of Virginia Beach through a grant from the City of Virginia Beach Arts and Humanities Commission.

ABOUT ZEIDERS AMERICAN DREAM THEATER

Zeiders American Dream Theater, known as The Z, is a professional, non-profit performing arts companywhose mission is to provide a wide range of highly entertaining artistic experiences to the community by fostering and introducing new works and exceptionally gifted artists in all ar eas of the performing arts. The Z is a community hub for celebrating creative growth and enter tainment. With intimate performance spaces and unique programming that generates an excit ing connection between the performer and the audience, The Z inspires audiences and per formers to tap into their own creative spark, unleash their dreams, and achieve their full poten tial. TheZ.org