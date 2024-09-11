SIX THE MUSICAL Will Open in Auckland and Newcastle

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



SIX the Musical, the global phenomenon which has taken the world by storm, has announced seasons at The Civic in Auckland and Newcastle’s Civic Theatre in 2025. The Tony Award-winning electrifying musical captivates audiences with its innovative and empowering take on history, redefining the boundaries of musical theatre and engaging audiences of all ages. The Australasian production is currently playing at Melbourne’s Comedy Theatre, before making its way to Sydney, Brisbane and Auckland from February 27 2025 and then to Newcastle from April 10 2025. In Auckland the production will headline the Te Ahurei Toi o Tāmaki Auckland Arts Festival.

Tickets go on sale September 26.

Producer, Louise Withers, said they were thrilled to be bringing this innovative and influential musical to Auckland and Newcastle.

"SIX is truly a global phenomenon and in Australia has enjoyed rapturous acclaim by both critics and audiences alike. We are beyond thrilled that SIX will be coming to Auckland and Newcastle and we look forward to making new Kiwi and Newcastle fans when we arrive in those cities in 2025!”

SIX tells the extraordinary story of the six wives of King Henry VIII who step out of the shadow of their infamous husband and reclaim their own narratives. Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, this modern pop-inspired musical brings these historical figures to life, portraying them as fierce and influential pop stars in their own right. Audiences are taken on a journey through the lives of Catherine of Aragon, Anne Boleyn, Jane Seymour, Anna of Cleves, Katherine Howard and Catherine Parr, each telling their own story and reclaiming their own narrative.

Taking on the role of Henry VIII’s first wife, the sassy Catherine of Aragon, is Kimberley Hodgson fresh from playing the iconic role of Anita in Handa Opera on Sydney Harbour’s production of West Side Story. Joining the cast as the rule breaking second wife Anne Boleyn is WAAPA graduate Deirdre Khoo who has just completed the acclaimed 50th Anniversary Australian Tour of The Rocky Horror Show playing Janet Weiss. Loren Hunter returns to the role of the loyal third wife Jane Seymour having blown audiences away across Australia in previous tours. The independent Anna of Cleves will be played by Zelia Rose Kitoko who made her musical theatre debut in the Australian production of Hamilton in 2020. The role of the playful fifth wife, Katherine Howard is once again played by Chelsea Dawson having made an incredible impact in the role on the most recent Australian tour. Giorgia Kennedy joins the cast in the role of the empowering Catherine Parr directly from covering the lead role of Juliet in the Australian production of & Juliet.

Joining the SIX Australian Queens are the extremely talented swings made up of Gabriella Boumford, Thalia Smith, and returning Dance Captain/SwingChiara Assetta and Resident Choreographer/ Assistant to the Director/ Alternate Swing Cristina D’Agostino. Also supported by the SIX on stage band including Music Director / Keys Claire Healy, Assistant Music Director / Keys Heidi Maguire, Kathryn Stammers on Drums, Danielle Colligan on Guitar and Ann Metry on Bass. This new and exciting company comes together under the helm of Australian Associate Director Sharon Millerchip leading the team once again.

Since its debut at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, SIX has received widespread critical acclaim, leaving audiences enthralled by its infectious energy, catchy tunes, and empowering message. It swiftly moved to the West End, taking London by storm, and has continued to garner international recognition with productions in Australia, Canada, the United States, Europe and South Korea. New productions have also been announced in Singapore, the Philippines and Japan.

Each year SIX is seen by over 3.5 million people worldwide and currently has over 1.5 million followers on social media across the world. The show has received over 32 million views on TikTok alone. The original Studio Cast Recording has been certified gold and this album, in addition to SIX: Live on Opening Night Broadway, have a combined streaming figure of over 1 billion. SIX has won 35 major international awards, including two Tony Awards for Best Original Score and Best Costume Design, and a Grammy nomination for Best Musical Theatre Album. Notably SIX author and Co-Director Lucy Moss is the youngest female-identifying person to direct a Broadway musical in over 40 years.

What sets SIX apart is its ability to resonate with diverse audiences and breathe new life into historical storytelling. With its cleverly crafted lyrics and contemporary sound, the musical effortlessly bridges the gap between the past and the present, appealing to both theatre enthusiasts and those new to the genre. It has become a cultural touchstone, inspiring fans to embrace their own strength and celebrate the triumphs and struggles of these remarkable women.

Moreover, SIX has made a significant impact in the digital realm, creating a vibrant online community of devoted fans, lovingly referred to as the ‘Queendom'. Its infectious songs and empowering themes have sparked viral trends on platforms like TikTok and YouTube, with fans passionately sharing their love for the show through fan art, cover performances, and heartfelt discussions.

As SIX continues its global journey, it cements its place as a groundbreaking musical that pushes boundaries and inspires audiences of all ages. It’s a high-octane, fun-filled 80 minutes of mega-watt entertainment.

SIX the Musical has book, lyrics and music by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss. It is directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and choregraphed byCarrie-Anne Ingrouille. Set Design is by Emma Bailey, Costume Design is by Gabriella Slade, Lighting Design is by Tim Deiling and Sound Design is byPaul Gatehouse. The Orchestrator is Tom Curran and Musical Supervisor is Joe Beighton.

