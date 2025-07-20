Review: ROMEO AND JULIET at ASB Waterfront Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Quite simply, this is an imaginative production with the story told as Shakespeare would have interpreted many elements today. This ingeniously crafted production will appeal to both seasoned Shakespeare lovers and those unfamiliar with the intricacies of the plot. Most people know that Romeo and Juliet is a sad love story - but this is so much more. The compelling creative vision of director Benjamin Kilby-Henson working with Auckland Theatre Company’s creative team remind us, that although we might be familiar with this tragic narrative, there are many lessons to be learned. All actions have consequences.

This innovative adaptation draws deeply from the well of Shakespeare’s timeless language while breathing new life into every gesture and scene. Set against the tumultuous backdrop of the 1960s—a time swirling with change, rebellion, and shifting definitions of love—the production reimagines Verona’s feuding families through the lens of fate. The creative team’s bold choices are apparent in every detail, from the sleek suits that stride the stage to the restless energy pulsing through each member’s performance.

Amanda Tito’s embodiment of Death is magnetic: with a wicked confidence, she haunts the margins of the action, a constant reminder that destiny has already set the lovers’ course. Death becomes more than a spectre; she is an active agent, steering the unfolding tragedy with both relish and inevitability.

The dynamic action mirrors the rapid pace of Shakespeare’s original, with well-positioned cast members slipping in and out of scenes with precision. The effect is a living, breathing tableau, each moment a tightrope between hope and heartbreak. Innovative characterisations have been explored —such as Lady Capulet’s (Beatriz Romilly)) fierce, masculine-edged, ruthless sexual nature. The development of her character (she has both Lord and Lady Capulet’s original dialogue) means a parental cruelty beyond belief when she threatens to throw Juliet out to beg on the streets if Juliet refuses. Paris (Jordan Mooney) occupies a role that extends beyond that of Juliet's suitor. He is an Adonis, in a sexual liaison with Lady Capulet, and feisty when he thinks his claim to Juliet is threatened. The Nurse ’s (Courtney Eggleton ) bawdy humour infuses the play with layers of complexity and sexual innuendo. Miriama McDowell’s Whaea Lawrence is a warm and compassionate anchor, her wise “aunty” counsel echoing across generations and cultures. The resonance of her vocal qualities brought a gentle calm to the hectic and desperate chaos.

As the story winds tighter, love in all its forms—adolescent, passionate, sexual, familial, unyielding—collides with the ironclad structures of family and tradition. The emotional stakes mount, and the familiar tragedy unfurls amidst modern touches and arresting visual symbolism. The pool table acts as a focus for many scenes – not only was it the traditional leisure activity; it also becomes a deathbed, a wedding platform, and served to symbolise strategic thinking, the interconnectedness of actions and consequences. This is Shakespeare as you have never quite seen before: vibrant, relevant, and unafraid to let sorrow and love dance in uneasy company. Part of Shakespeare’s genius lay in his ability to create complex layers within characters and to parallel conflicts and themes.

This play will resonate with teenagers, who will recognise Romeo's (Theo David) impulsive love, the mischief and emotional highs and lows of the characters, and the rebellion of youth. Teens will relate to the hope for change and the reality that actions have consequences. Mercutio (Ryan Carter) stands out as boisterous, witty, and loyal, while Benvolio (Liam Coleman) is portrayed with added depth through his close connection with Mercutio.

Notable performances combine with creative set (Dan Williams), costume (Daniella Salazar), lighting (Filament Eleven – Rachel Marlow and Bradley Gledhill), and sound design (Robin Kelly) to craft a creative, cohesive polished production. The epilogue underscores each character's acceptance of responsibility for diminishing love, with some forgiven and others punished.

Get along to see it. On until August 9th, at the ASB Waterfront Theatre.

By Glenda Pearce

Photo - Andi Crown.

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a New Zealand News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...