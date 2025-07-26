Review: ANTHONY STREET ILLUSIONIST at ASB Theatre, AOTEA Auckland

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Magic, illusion, and intrigueâ€”making the seemingly impossible possible â€”form the foundation of Anthony Streetâ€™s performance. The audience are asked to consider whether they identifyÂ as believers or sceptics; Street asserting that everyone belongs to one of these categories. Even the most sceptical attendees are likely compelled by the eveningâ€™s programme, or at the very least, left with questions regarding their perception of reality. Moments of silence, followed by enthusiastic applause, demonstrate the audienceâ€™s ongoing deliberation about the methods behind each illusion. in the foyer at interval and after the show, there is much animated discussion - "So how do you think he did that?"Â

Anthony Street effectively balances a variety of magical effects, including classic tricks, artistic grand illusions, and interactive, family-oriented performances. Throughout the show, more than 15 audience members participated on stage and on camera, allowing them firsthand experience of the spectacle. The rremarkableÂ repertoire includes impressive sleight-of-hand card tricks, coins that appear or vanishÂ unexpectedly, people who appear out of nowhere, rope and box tricks, the dramatic guillotine, table levitation, and intricately staged grand illusions. TheseÂ are enhanced by impressive lighting, bold musical selections, dynamic choreography, and the distinctive flair of the performer. His joy of performanceÂ and evident passion for his craft are apparent, while the adults in the audienceÂ also enjoyÂ moments of quick humour and wordplay.

With the assistance of screen projections, all of the audience have a view of intricate magical closeups, regardless of their seating location. This is always reassuring when you take along younger children. Without a doubt, the evident delight and genuine wonder of the younger members of the audience cements the success of the show. As family entertainment goes, this isÂ a great night out for everyone.Â

Reader Reviews

Need more New Zealand Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...