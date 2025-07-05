Preview: PINK HAMMER to Open at Warkworth Theatre in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Pink Hammer by Michele Amas is a much loved Kiwi comedy. Northland - get along to this show that provides the audience with a smorgasbord of delight. Winter can be a bit bleak - but this show takes the audience on a journey full of laughter but also moments of poignancy. Each rich character has a story to tell. Michele Amas, with her skilled script, entwines comedy and reality but with complexity in the dialogue - creates a script that is a director’s dream to bring off the page. Congratulations to director Catherine Maunsell - and her cast.

Some of the themes are confronting: mortality, the randomness of fate, to name just two, but that is what makes good theatre. The audience becomes invested in the characters and to laugh and maybe cry and to be able to identify and care.

The Warkworth Theatre production opens 25 July at The Warkworth Town Hall. The cast brilliantly portray each character. Sarah Woolford is Louise, a nurse who carries a dark secret. Sally Knight is Helen, a no nonsense retired horse breeder who prefers horses to people. Julia Mitchell is Siobhan, a drifting Irish migrant, who is bold and quick witted, slightly outrageous, but who hides an underlying feeling of sadness and loss. Gavin Lewis who plays Woody, is your stereotypical Kiwi bloke, or is he? And Laurene Dearlove who plays Annabel, a Counsellor in private practice - in need of counselling! The show runs July 25 - August 2. Warworth Town Hall.