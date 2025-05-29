LONDON SUITE Comes to the Dolphin Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



London Suite by Neil Simon comes to the Dolphin Theatre next month. Performances run 20 June - 5 July. The production is directed by Brynna Kumar, Carolyn Loader, Richard Martin and Carleen Craig.

A posh London hotel plays host to a number of different guests who find themselves in a series of different comic scenarios. There’s the inebriated Welsh writer who holds his long time business manager at gunpoint when he discovers that the manager has been stealing from him.

There’s an American widow and her daughter who have traveled to England for the sites and the shopping, when the mother receives an invitation to spend her last evening in London on a whirlwind date with a wealthy Scotsman.

Fans of Simon's California Suite will be delighted to catch up with Oscar-winning actress Diana, who is reconnecting with her bisexual ex-husband Sidney, who has come to ask Diana for a favor. And finally there's a fast-paced physical comedy about a married couple from New York who have lost their tickets to Wimbledon and are about to lose their suite to actor Kevin Costner who absolutely must have it now. Each scene will be helmed by one of the Dolphin's aspiring new directors, so come see what the next generation of Dolphin talent brings to the table!

