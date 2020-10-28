Crowded House Announce 'To The Island' Tour March 2021

See the list of New Zealand tour dates below!

In great news for their longtime loyal fans, iconic band CROWDED HOUSE announced today that they will tour New Zealand in March 2021 on their "To the Island" tour.

The band also released their first new music in more than a decade with the debut of the single "Whatever You Want" available HERE. The tour and new music feature founding members Neil Finn and Nick Seymour along with producer and keyboardist Mitchell Froom, guitarist and singer Liam Finn and drummer Elroy Finn.

The video for Whatever You Want stars the charismatic and hugely talented indie artist Mac DeMarco making his acting debut. The video can be seen HERE.

"We are thrilled and highly energised to be touring NZ in March. The shows will be a joyous occasion for us, with all the songs from our history that still resonate, some new music to unveil and our home crowds to share all that with...feeling truly blessed," said Neil Finn.

Live Nation is thrilled to confirm that New Zealand will play host to the internationally revered band on a ten-date national tour throughout March 2021.

Listen to "Whatever You Want" below.

Tour dates are:

CROWDED HOUSE "TO THE ISLAND" - NEW ZEALAND 2021

HAMILTON CLAUDELANDS ARENA THURSDAY, 4 MARCH

NAPIER CHURCH ROAD WINERY, SATURDAY, 6 MARCH

NELSON TRAFALGAR CENTRE MONDAY, 8 MARCH

CHRISTCHURCH CHRISTCHURCH ARENA WEDNESDAY, 10 MARCH

DUNEDIN TOWN HALL THURSDAY, 11 MARCH

QUEENSTOWN GIBBSTON VALLEY SATURDAY, 13 MARCH

WELLINGTON TSB BANK ARENA MONDAY, 15 MARCH

PALMERSTON NORTH REGENT THEATRE WEDNESDAY, 17 MARCH

AUCKLAND SPARK ARENA FRIDAY, 19 MARCH

NEW PLYMOUTH BOWL OF BROOKLANDS SATURDAY, 20 MARCH

