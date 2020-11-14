BWW Review: THE VICAR OF DIBLEY at Papakura Theatre Company

Reviewed by Marty Wilson

Papakura Theatre Company is taking us on a comedic journey to the small, fictional town of Dibley in Oxfordshire, England. There we meet the familiar characters from the TV series we all know and love: The Vicar of Dibley.

A compilation of episodes has been skilfully assembled by Adey Ramsey to create a show that will have you laughing all the way home. A simple but very effective set greets you when you walk in, but it comes to life not only with the creative and clever lighting, but some hilarious and well-timed sound effects too. The costuming was cleverly executed all round and pretty bang on as well - complete with chocolate sewn in!

Everyone involved in the show has put in a huge amount of work - that much is very evident. The Vicar herself made a grand entrance and stole the hearts of all. Marie Parker is an accomplished actress and was truly born for this role. Her beloved but somewhat ditsy side-kick Alice Tinker, played by Emma Norgate, was also remarkable. She really had Alice down pat. Mike Morrow delivered as Frank Pickle, Peter Williams was Owen Newitt to a tee and Barbara Hart gave us Letitia Cropley complete with the culinary delights we dread to taste. The Hortons, Bruce Wilson as David and Tyler Clarke as Hugo, were there in their stunning style and played their parts convincingly. Clive Dixon shone as Jim Trott - lets face it: who else could have? We also had a couple of delightful little Christmas angels in that scene.... yes, that one! Tonight - Jade and Selwyn Bredesen graced the stage beautifully to the audience's "Awwww".

So, a huge congratulations to all. Bob Lack has directed another great show for Papakura Theatre Company. It's great to see adaptations like these brought to stage and it's also fantastic to see such incredible talent in our community theatres. This really is community theatre at its best. Get along to see this show, fan or otherwise, it will have you laughing, clapping and singing along. PS - Yes, the Easter Bunny is real!

The Vicar of Dibley is on at Off Broadway Theatre, Papakura

14 - 28 November 2020

Bookings: https://www.iticket.co.nz/events/2020/nov/vicar-of-dibley

Shows View More New Zealand Stories Related Articles