Aotearoa NZ Festival of the Arts Live Program Cancelled at Circa

All ticket holders will be contacted by TicketMaster via email.

Mar. 2, 2022  
The live performing arts programme for Aotearoa New Zealand Festival of the Arts has been cancelled - this includes Pakaru, A Movement of Story, Whare Kōrero, and Pōhutu at Circa Theatre.

Keep an eye on the Festival website and social media for their revised programme which retains free, whānau-friendly outdoor art and visual arts exhibitions in the Wellington region and includes a series of digital content and recordings that can be accessed anywhere.

Next door at Te Papa, Lisa Reihana's free video exhibition in Pursuit of Venus [infected] and Hackman's Destination Mars opened in 2021 continue to run.

Learn more at https://www.circa.co.nz/package/aotearoa-nz-festival-of-the-arts-at-circa/.



