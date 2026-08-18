BARD AT THE BATTURE: LADIES' NIGHT Will Come to Crescent City Stage

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Crescent City Stage has announced the cast of Bard at the Batture - Ladies' Night, a two-night Shakespeare celebration along the Mississippi River. In partnership with The Batture, CCS presents the event on October 5th and 6th, bringing its version of Shakespeare in the Park to the New Orleans community.

The cast features members of Actors' Equity Association Nia Ragini, Wendy Miklovic, Erin Cessna, Lorene Chesley, Elizabeth Elkins Newcomer, along with Tenea Intriago. Directed by Michael A. Newcomer, this offering expands on the collaboration that began earlier this year between CCS and The Batture.

'This is exactly the kind of programming that keeps our mission alive,' says Executive Director Michael A. Newcomer. 'Shakespeare wrote for the open air and crowds who could wander in and be a part of a community. Partnering with The Batture lets us meet people where they already gather and bring our commitment to providing artist-centered work to them.'

Ladies' Night brings six extraordinary Louisiana-based actors together to embody some of Shakespeare's most commanding female characters, among them Cleopatra, Lady Macbeth, Portia, Hermione and Tamora. The evening features a curated selection of monologues and scenes from Shakespeare's canon, all unfolding just as the sun sets.

The Batture is a riverfront gathering space in New Orleans, named for the natural riverbanks shaped by the Mississippi's shifting tides. Centered around a sprawling Great Lawn and framed by structures inspired by the city's maritime past, it brings locals together for food, community, and those glorious sunset views along a revitalized stretch of riverfront.

Tickets are on sale now for this two-night only event and seating is limited. Guests can choose between communal picnic tables and cozy Adirondack chairs or the new BYOC (bring your own chair) option, with open seating and a guaranteed spot based on ticket selection. Doors open at 5:30pm when you can grab a drink or bite from Miss Market before the performance begins at 6:30pm.

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