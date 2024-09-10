bergenPAC Presents FOLSOM PRISON EXPERIENCE: A Johnny Cash Music & Theater Production

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



bergenPAC has announced The Folsom Prison Experience: A Johnny Cash Music & Theater Production on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 13, 2024 at 11 a.m. Visit www.ticketmaster.com or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

Step Back in Time for a Drama-Filled Journey with Folsom Prison Experience! Prepare for a high-intensity recreation of one of Johnny Cash's most significant days in his musical career – a day that history now looks back on with amazement. While Johnny was going through a tough period, having just ended his first marriage, the band struggled to get him interested in recording in the studio. Their bold solution? Record LIVE in a prison. But what seemed simple turned into a whirlwind of drama!

Join us for the Folsom Prison Experience, an immersive tribute drama directed by Stephanie Long, taking you back to that extraordinary day. Starring the incredible Jay Ernest from the Church of Cash, this impressive cast includes the talented Kat Perkins, Ryan Maddux, Dan Hopman, Ryan Nelson, Jonathon TeBeest, Tony Wirth, Nic Johnson, Bronson Bergeson, Poppa Bear Norton, and more.

Tickets available at: www.ticketmaster.com or Box Office (201) 227-1030.

Comments