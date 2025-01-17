News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!

By: Jan. 17, 2025
Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards Image
Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards! 

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Sierra Boggess - SETH RUDETSKY WITH SIERRA BOGGESS - Bell Theatreworks

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Angela Cusumano Perez - IN THE HEIGHTS - Plays in the Park

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Gail Woerner and Dawn Frederick - THE WOLVES - Brook Arts Center Community Players

Best Dance Production
THE LITTLE MERMAID - Centenary Stage Company

Best Direction Of A Musical
Jeorgi Smith - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Brundage Park Playhouse

Best Direction Of A Play
Giovanna DiSanto - THE WOLVES - Brook Arts Center Community Players

Best Ensemble
THE WOLVES - Brook Arts Center Community Players

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Alex Fritsch - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Spotlight Players

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Charles Santoro - IN THE HEIGHTS - Plays in the Park

Best Musical
RIDE THE CYCLONE - StageWorks at Studio 237

Best Performer In A Musical
Sara Tavares - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Brundage Park Playhouse

Best Performer In A Play
Samantha Clark - THE WOLVES - Brook Arts Center Community Players

Best Play
THE WOLVES - Brook Arts Center Community Players

Best Production of an Opera
LA BOHEME - Surflight Theatre with Center Stage Opera

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Andrew Robinson - RENT - Phoenix Productions

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Sam Franz - RIDE THE CYCLONE - StageWorks at Studio 237

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Adrian Davenport - RENT - Studio Playhouse

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Bill Barry - LOST IN YONKERS - Pioneer Productions

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - StageWorks at Studio 237

Favorite Local Theatre
Paper Mill Playhouse
 



