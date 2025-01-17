Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Sierra Boggess - SETH RUDETSKY WITH SIERRA BOGGESS - Bell Theatreworks



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Angela Cusumano Perez - IN THE HEIGHTS - Plays in the Park



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Gail Woerner and Dawn Frederick - THE WOLVES - Brook Arts Center Community Players



Best Dance Production

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Centenary Stage Company



Best Direction Of A Musical

Jeorgi Smith - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Brundage Park Playhouse



Best Direction Of A Play

Giovanna DiSanto - THE WOLVES - Brook Arts Center Community Players



Best Ensemble

THE WOLVES - Brook Arts Center Community Players



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alex Fritsch - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Spotlight Players



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Charles Santoro - IN THE HEIGHTS - Plays in the Park



Best Musical

RIDE THE CYCLONE - StageWorks at Studio 237



Best Performer In A Musical

Sara Tavares - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Brundage Park Playhouse



Best Performer In A Play

Samantha Clark - THE WOLVES - Brook Arts Center Community Players



Best Play

THE WOLVES - Brook Arts Center Community Players



Best Production of an Opera

LA BOHEME - Surflight Theatre with Center Stage Opera



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Andrew Robinson - RENT - Phoenix Productions



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Sam Franz - RIDE THE CYCLONE - StageWorks at Studio 237



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Adrian Davenport - RENT - Studio Playhouse



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Bill Barry - LOST IN YONKERS - Pioneer Productions



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - StageWorks at Studio 237



Favorite Local Theatre

Paper Mill Playhouse



Comments